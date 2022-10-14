Land for Staten Island Youth Soccer League’s new home has been cleared and is ready for construction

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Chain To Open First Long Island Location In Garden City
A restaurant chain known for its build-your-own salads is coming to Long Island. Sweetgreen will open its first Long Island location in Garden City on Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives announced. The 2,600 square-foot restaurant is located at 191 Seventh St. Suite B and will feature an indoor dining area that...
CHSAA boys’ soccer: Hunter McCarthy’s late tally lifts Sea over Spellman, 3-2
Call it impeccable timing. Hunter McCarthy entered St. Joseph by-the-Sea’s CHSAA A division encounter against host Cardinal Spellman in the waning minutes of regulation Friday and wound up playing hero after scoring the game-winning goal with two minutes remaining in the Bronx.
HS boys’ cross country: Susan Wagner shocks Farrell to claim Island crown
Seniors Joe Perazzo and Fernando Diaz finished 1-2 and led their Susan Wagner HS team to a shocking upset of favored Monsignor Farrell at Saturday’s Staten Island Championship meet, held at Ocean Breeze. Coach John Padula’s Falcons flew high and scored the big upset, and defended their championship by...
HS football: Port Richmond’s goal-line stand vs. Eagle Academy was a masterpiece, and then some
There was the huge, 10-play drive that not only saw star running back Jaedon Dash get a carry on every play, but ended with his go-ahead touchdown. Then there was the big fumble caused by Michael Dickerson’s strip late in the game. The recovered fumble by Joshua Olaoye helped seal Port Richmond’s 12-8 PSAL victory over Eagle Academy II on Friday.
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in September?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,225 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of September, according to NYPD traffic data.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to Staten Island Friday: How to get tickets, hours of operation and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City area will soon be glowing with a total of over 10,000 lanterns entirely handmade by over 100 artists, as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns for the holidays to four different locations, including Staten Island. “Lantern festivals have been a part of...
HS girls’ cross country: Strong pack running gives Tottenville the Island championship
Strong pack running by the Tottenville girls offset a 1-2 finish by Notre Dame Academy stars Katelyn Kliesch and Lola Dinneen, delivering a mild upset for first-year coach Brittany Sheeran Saturday at the Ocean Breeze 5,000-meter cross country course. Tottenville scored 48 points for the win, while Notre Dame Academy...
NY1
Staten Island Borough President marks 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy
Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella joins “In Focus” to mark nearly 10 years since Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New York City, where 44 residents lost their lives. More than half of those individuals were on Staten Island. Superstorm Sandy left a path of devastation that changed...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Fully-renovated, state-of-the-art, backyard sanctuary, $2.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located on “a quite dead-end street at 116 Fine Blvd., Todt Hill, boasts 12 rooms, a double-door entry to the grand foyer, a banquet-size dining room and a chef’s dream kitchen. Priced at $2,399,000, this...
West Brighton street named for beloved Monsignors Finn and Berardi, pillars of faith and community
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando, longtime Staten Island icons of the Catholic community, were honored with a co-street naming in West Brighton. District Attorney Michael E. McMahon hosted the street dedication ceremony, which is located at the corner of Forest Avenue and Manor Road. The celebration was held Saturday near the parish of Blessed Sacrament Church and School, where both monsignors served.
Rain pushes Yankees-Guardians Game 5 of ALDS to Tuesday (photos)
The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx was postponed Monday night because of rain. The game will be made up Tuesday afternoon at 4:07 p.m.
HS football: ‘Someone had to pay for last week’ -- Farrell bounces back into form, hangs ‘50-burger’ on Sea
Had Roberto Duran been on hand for Saturday afternoon’s CHSFL contest between Monsignor Farrell and St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, perhaps, he would have pulled a sideline official over and said “no más”. Though neither team was ready to give up in a showdown between Staten Island rivals, it...
Staten Island Community Boards meetings: Zoning applications up for vote
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two of Staten Island’s three Community Boards will hold public virtual meetings next week. Community Board 2 will consider several zoning applications when it meets virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The board will consider two Todt Hill zoning applications, one is...
Residents oppose transitional housing that may be built near North Shore public school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mariners Harbor residents are confused, outraged and looking for answers about construction of a new building at the former Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) building at 400 Lake Ave. City Department of Building permits have been granted for the property to be developed into a 7-story...
Polish pride on display during 85th annual Pulaski Day Parade on fashionable Fifth Avenue | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In what participants describe as a manifestation of Polish pride, The Pulaski Day Parade Committee Contingent of Staten Island marched in the 85th annual Pulaski Day Parade that stepped off on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue earlier this month. The time-honored parade serves as a way...
With large response, FDNY puts a ‘good stop’ to an electrical fire in New Springville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than a dozen FDNY units responded Sunday night to a fire at a private home in New Springville. The incident was reported at around 9 p.m. inside a two-story structure at 92 Shirra Ave.
Update: 3 injuries reported in crash on Staten Island Expressway westbound near Slosson Avenue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that three injuries were reported in a crash on the Staten Island Expressway westbound near Slosson Avenue late in the Monday morning rush hour. The crash was called at 9:37 a.m. and three people reportedly were injured, including one person who is...
NYC: Languishing Staten Island waterfront projects will be addressed in ‘coming months’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A host of failed economic development projects cover the Staten Island waterfront, and most point back to one agency — the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC). For years, projects connected to EDC, like the New York Wheel and its abandoned garage, Lighthouse...
FDNY responds to fire in 3-story building in Port Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Firefighters responded to a fire in Port Richmond Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:38 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson stated, to 42 Anderson Ave., to smoke on the second floor of a three-story private dwelling. The response was an all-hands with 12 units and 60...
Take out your trash at 6 p.m. or even later: NYC proposes new anti-rat measure
CITY HALL — Officials said Monday that they hope later trash take-out times across the five boroughs will help take out some of the city’s rat population. Mayor Eric Adams and city Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch led an afternoon press conference announcing a new proposal to push back the time New Yorkers bring their garbage to the curb from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the earliest.
