Land for Staten Island Youth Soccer League’s new home has been cleared and is ready for construction

There was the huge, 10-play drive that not only saw star running back Jaedon Dash get a carry on every play, but ended with his go-ahead touchdown. Then there was the big fumble caused by Michael Dickerson’s strip late in the game. The recovered fumble by Joshua Olaoye helped seal Port Richmond’s 12-8 PSAL victory over Eagle Academy II on Friday.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO