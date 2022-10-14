ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Land for Staten Island Youth Soccer League’s new home has been cleared and is ready for construction

By Joe D'Amodio
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

HS football: Port Richmond’s goal-line stand vs. Eagle Academy was a masterpiece, and then some

There was the huge, 10-play drive that not only saw star running back Jaedon Dash get a carry on every play, but ended with his go-ahead touchdown. Then there was the big fumble caused by Michael Dickerson’s strip late in the game. The recovered fumble by Joshua Olaoye helped seal Port Richmond’s 12-8 PSAL victory over Eagle Academy II on Friday.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

West Brighton street named for beloved Monsignors Finn and Berardi, pillars of faith and community

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando, longtime Staten Island icons of the Catholic community, were honored with a co-street naming in West Brighton. District Attorney Michael E. McMahon hosted the street dedication ceremony, which is located at the corner of Forest Avenue and Manor Road. The celebration was held Saturday near the parish of Blessed Sacrament Church and School, where both monsignors served.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Take out your trash at 6 p.m. or even later: NYC proposes new anti-rat measure

CITY HALL — Officials said Monday that they hope later trash take-out times across the five boroughs will help take out some of the city’s rat population. Mayor Eric Adams and city Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch led an afternoon press conference announcing a new proposal to push back the time New Yorkers bring their garbage to the curb from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the earliest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy