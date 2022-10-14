ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, TN

Tennessee man finds TWRA hidden camera on his property: Are they allowed to watch you?

By Chris O'Brien
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHt8t_0iYjPPmS00

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hunter Hollingsworth was driving on his hunting property one morning in January 2018 when he noticed what turned out to be a camera on his property .

Camden, Tennessee, is a pretty small community of fewer than 4,000 people. Through word of mouth, Hollingsworth found that his neighbor, Terry Rainwaters, also found two unwanted cameras on his property.

Parents file lawsuits against Amazon for selling ‘suicide kits’

“One was pointed at my shop here in my house,” Rainwaters said.

Note: The TWRA said it couldn’t comment specifically on this case, only on the procedures and rules it has in place. To read the first part of our three-part series, click this link .

His attorney at the Institute for Justice , Andrew Wimer, said, at the time, Rainwaters had a tenant renting out a home on his property.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and U.S. Fish & Wildlife charged Rainwaters’s son and some friends with illegal baiting after an incident in a TWRA-owned area back in October 2017. The charge was called Operation Bird Dog .

In December 2017, two months later, Rainwaters said officers entered his land by river to install the cameras.

Alabama lawmakers react to ‘racist’ comments made by Sen. Tuberville

“There’s one guy in particular, Mr. Kevin Hoofman , he puts in off the highway in Sandy River Bottom on a boat,” Rainwaters said. “Floats down, gets out on foot, and walks all over this private property that’s gate-locked.”

News 2 asked the TWRA if officers were allowed to do that. The agency says it does have a boating law enforcement team that can go from boats to land.

“That officer would be able to step out onto that easement, that public property,” TWRA Director of Communications Emily Buck said. “But, it typically does stop at some point, they would not be able to go past that into the private property.”

News 2 followed up with a question on if Officer Hoofman was on that team. “I’m not going to speak to him specifically,” Buck said.

Rainwaters said he’s never been charged with a wildlife violation in his life.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

BBB Consumer Alerts

But as it turns out, at the time, the TWRA and U.S. Fish & Wildlife were technically allowed to install these cameras because of something called the Open Fields Doctrine .

The Fourth Amendment states, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects , against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated.”

The doctrine clarifies in a 1924 Supreme Court case, those protections are, “not extended to the open fields.”

“Our law enforcement officers, they follow the letter of the law, so they were doing what they were allowed to do,” Buck said.

However, the Open Fields Doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.

“They list persons, houses, papers, and possessions , instead of effects,” Wimer said. “You can possess your land, and people do that all across Tennessee every day.”

That was the basis of a successful lawsuit Rainwaters and Hollingsworth pressed against the TWRA, asking for a grand total of $1.

But for the pair, it wasn’t about the money.

Reporter’s Note: Friday, we’ll explore the outcome of the case and where it currently stands, the ramifications and fallout from it, where the debate stands on cameras, its importance statewide, and what could be next. To read the first part of our three-part series, click this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 107

George O'Hara
3d ago

Even Federal government needs warrants to trespass on private property! By the Constitutional law, that's you're private property, you have the right to take it down, but don't destroy it, because it's government property. They're trespassing on private property! Federal can't override your Constitution!

Reply(5)
40
jody
3d ago

TWRA has to much power, needs to be changed, im all for abiding by the law but doing this is completely unconstitutional, surely TWRA can find something else to do that's more important

Reply(1)
32
Jeff Wilson
3d ago

not on your own property if it was my property and I found the cameras I would get them and then send them a letter say thank you for the free camera's because if it's your property and it is posted then they are trespassing on your property and by law they can be prosecuted

Reply(3)
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
KFVS12

Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
MURFREESBORO, TN
wbtw.com

Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
JACKSON, TN
rewind943.com

Can’t throw these things away in Clarksville!

Have you ever broken the law by throwing something away? Here are five common things people throw out, even though you shouldn’t. 1. Batteries. Most states still let you toss standard alkaline batteries, like double-A’s. California is an exception. Other types can have things like mercury in them, so they’re illegal to throw out. Drop them at a place like Staples instead.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WATE

Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wgnsradio.com

Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance

Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

What you need to know about Amendment 4 on Tennessee's November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — constitutional Amendment Four or the “remove religious minister disqualification amendment,” will appear on your ballot this November. “I think some of it has to be understood through the lens of just a cosmetic language change," pastor Dr. Earle Fisher said. "It hasn’t really been enforced."
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Body found in Milan, police confirm

MILAN, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon, a person was found dead in a vehicle. We received a call about a large police presence on College Street in Milan. Our crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to find an abundance of people, Milan Police officers, ambulances, the TN Bureau of Investigation, and caution tape surrounding an apartment complex on College Street.
MILAN, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy