Here They Are, South Dakota’s 10 Most Peaceful Towns
There are a lot of things to love about South Dakota. As a transplanted Minnesotan who has spent every minute of his adult life (sometimes not acting like an adult) in South Dakota, I can't count all the reasons to live here. But a website has given us two:. Peaceful...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
newscenter1.tv
Freedom Fighter: Hollie Strand given award for work in combatting human trafficking in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hollie Strand, Forensic Examiner for the Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, recently won the Freedom Fighter award from Freedom’s Journey. Hollie started her career in law...
KELOLAND TV
Injured hiker rescued; Escaped inmate caught in 10 minutes; Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Authorities say an inmate who tried...
hubcityradio.com
Supporter of IM27 stopped in Aberdeen Sunday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Supporters of IM27 to legalize recreational marijuana stopped by Aberdeen Sunday as part of their tour across the state. Deputy campaign manager for South Dakotan for Better Marijuana Laws, Quincy Hanzen talked about the role of dispensaries that could be used for both recreational & medical. Hanzen talks...
Is South Dakota the Only State Without a Cheesecake Factory?
Whenever the subject of national chains that do not have a location in South Dakota comes up, the usual list of suspects gets thrown out there:. And of course, there's always a loud chorus of folks demanding that The Cheesecake Factory bring a location to the Mount Rushmore State. According...
Alyssa Cassels named South Dakota’s teacher of the year
South Dakota's new teacher of the year was announced Thursday night.
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council approves license renewals for Dakota Butcher East, Duffy’s (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council approved the renewal of an on-sale Wine and Cider License for Dakota Butcher East Monday night, and an on-sale Liquor License for Duffy’s Bar. Both of those establishments have had past violations of a license violation, which can mean serving an underage customer,...
sdpb.org
Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools
Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Heated discussion on legalizing marijuana in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once again, South Dakota voters will determine the issue of legalizing marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, representatives in favor of IM 27 and against IM 27 shared their views in a heated, but civil, discussion on the issue. You can watch the full show in the player above.
KELOLAND TV
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Race for Governor; SDSU Election Polling; South Dakota Tourism update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments in the South Dakota gubernatorial race with statehouse reporter Austin Goss. We also talk with SDSU associate professor of political science David Wiltse about SDSU polling on the race...
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
gowatertown.net
City of Watertown announcing two key hires today
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Look for an announcement today from the city of Watertown on two key hires. City Manager Amanda Mack says an announcement will be made on who Watertown’s next Parks and Recreation Director will be. That position has been vacant since former director Terry Kelly and the city...
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
At around 8:45 a.m. on October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a male, with what is described in a release as a foreign accent, of an active shooter at the Brookings High School.
hubcityradio.com
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
dakotafreepress.com
Florida Firm Polls South Dakota Phones on Messages Affecting Smith/Noem Race
My sister-in-law visited yesterday, and at 2:53 p.m. CDT, our phones beeped. We both received the following text message from “Research-Polls”:. Research-Polls.com purports to be a market research company from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, based in the Casa Grande condos at 508 Hendricks Isle. It’s hard to tell who owns the company, but the Web domain was created on April 21, 2022.
newscenter1.tv
Boarding school survivors share stories of abuse during Secy. Haaland’s visit to South Dakota
MISSION, S.D. — It was a historic and emotional Saturday on the Rosebud Reservation, as boarding school survivors gathered to share their stories. Listening was U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. “It is a historical event for everybody here,” said Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Scott Herman. Here are photos...
KELOLAND TV
Kids dressed as cats for Halloween in South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So if you are kid in Scarville, Iowa, trick or treating this Halloween, you may be dressed as a cat. That’s the most popular costume in Iowa, according to AT &T which compiles information from multiple sources. Scarville is named a spooky-sounding town...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota counties most concerned about climate change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors...
