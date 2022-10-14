ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
Supporter of IM27 stopped in Aberdeen Sunday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Supporters of IM27 to legalize recreational marijuana stopped by Aberdeen Sunday as part of their tour across the state. Deputy campaign manager for South Dakotan for Better Marijuana Laws, Quincy Hanzen talked about the role of dispensaries that could be used for both recreational & medical. Hanzen talks...
Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools

Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
Inside KELOLAND: Heated discussion on legalizing marijuana in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once again, South Dakota voters will determine the issue of legalizing marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, representatives in favor of IM 27 and against IM 27 shared their views in a heated, but civil, discussion on the issue. You can watch the full show in the player above.
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
City of Watertown announcing two key hires today

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Look for an announcement today from the city of Watertown on two key hires. City Manager Amanda Mack says an announcement will be made on who Watertown’s next Parks and Recreation Director will be. That position has been vacant since former director Terry Kelly and the city...
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota

MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
Florida Firm Polls South Dakota Phones on Messages Affecting Smith/Noem Race

My sister-in-law visited yesterday, and at 2:53 p.m. CDT, our phones beeped. We both received the following text message from “Research-Polls”:. Research-Polls.com purports to be a market research company from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, based in the Casa Grande condos at 508 Hendricks Isle. It’s hard to tell who owns the company, but the Web domain was created on April 21, 2022.
Kids dressed as cats for Halloween in South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So if you are kid in Scarville, Iowa, trick or treating this Halloween, you may be dressed as a cat. That’s the most popular costume in Iowa, according to AT &T which compiles information from multiple sources. Scarville is named a spooky-sounding town...
South Dakota counties most concerned about climate change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors...
