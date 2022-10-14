ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

beavercountyradio.com

Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash

State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
STARK COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop

Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
