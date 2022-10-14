Read full article on original website
All lanes of I-680 open following dump truck crash
All lanes of I-680 are open following a dump truck crash Monday morning.
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
1 dead in rollover crash; alcohol involved: OSHP
A man has died in a rollover crash Monday morning.
Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash
State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
1 taken to hospital in shooting at local apartment building
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment building in Austintown.
Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours
Firefighters in Trumbull county have been busy the past 24 hours, battling three house fires, all displacing families.
Charges filed after Turner Dairy Farm tractor found parked in nearby driveway
A Salem man was arrested Sunday on theft charges after state police said they found a missing farm tractor worth $15,000 parked at his home, according to court papers. Gary A. Lauffer, 54, told troopers that he took the tractor from a nearby dairy farm to do work on his property.
Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
Arson destroys two homes on South Side
The Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Girard family evacuated after neighbor alerts crews to house fire
One family is safe this morning thanks to their neighbor after a fire broke out in their house early Sunday morning.
1 injured after shots fired on South Side
There was a heavy police presence on Youngstown's South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning.
Report: 1 arrested after police chase, K-9 bite
A Windham man is behind bars after police say he led them on a vehicle chase before taking off on foot.
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop
Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District.
Warren police looking for suspected car thieves
Warren police are asking for the community's help in identifying two theft suspects.
Hundreds were without power after car hits power pole
Hundreds were without power Sunday morning after an accident where a car ran into a power pole.
