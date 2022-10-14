Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
1 hospitalized following grain truck vs. pickup crash
HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was hospitalized following a grain truck vs. pickup truck crash near Castlewood Saturday. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on SD Highway 22. The driver of the pickup truck was pinned in the...
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council approves license renewals for Dakota Butcher East, Duffy’s (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council approved the renewal of an on-sale Wine and Cider License for Dakota Butcher East Monday night, and an on-sale Liquor License for Duffy’s Bar. Both of those establishments have had past violations of a license violation, which can mean serving an underage customer,...
gowatertown.net
Danforth: Watertown should not be in the lawn care business (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The city of Watertown has an ordinance on the books that requires private property owners during the summer months to maintain their lot in terms of mowing and now letting weeds get out of control. If they fail to do that after getting a warning, the city steps...
gowatertown.net
City of Watertown announcing two key hires today
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Look for an announcement today from the city of Watertown on two key hires. City Manager Amanda Mack says an announcement will be made on who Watertown’s next Parks and Recreation Director will be. That position has been vacant since former director Terry Kelly and the city...
KELOLAND TV
Driver hurt in crash near White
BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO)-A teenager was taken to the hospital after a crash near Oak Lake. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. A car was northbound when it went into a deep ditch, hit a dirt berm and rolled. The 16-year-old driver suffered...
gowatertown.net
BREAKING: One person dead in Deuel County explosion
CLEAR LAKE, S.D.–One person is dead following an explosion at a manufacturing facility northeast of Clear Lake. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Tech Ord just after 2:00 p.m. Monday on a report of an explosion with a person injured. The explosion happened outside of a...
gowatertown.net
Brothers arrested after gunshots fired in Henry
HENRY, S.D.–Two brothers were arrested in Henry Thursday night after gunshots were fired within the city limits. Codington County Chief Deputy Brent Solum says officers were dispatched to the 600-block of 2nd Street at 10:45. Deputies talked to a homeowner, 39 year-old Levi Foley, and discovered his brother, 34...
willmarradio.com
Trucker hurt in rollover near Appleton
(Appleton MN-) A truck driver was hurt when his rig left Highway 119 in Lac Qui Parle County and rolled onto it's side early this morning. The state patrol says it happened around 1 a.m. on 119 near 340th Street, about 2 miles southwest of Appleton. 37-year-old Nicholas Wrobleski of Holloway was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
gowatertown.net
Woman arrested following vehicle pursuit in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown woman faces a long list of charges after leading Codington County deputies on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night. It began just after 10:30 when a deputy observed a black Chevy Impala traveling southbound near mile marker 180 on Interstate 29, without a license plate, and weaving on the highway.
KELOLAND TV
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Roberts County
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Roberts County Saturday. According to the Roberts County Sherriff’s Office, around 4:30 p.m. a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling 91 mph on 1-29 and conducted a traffic stop. The car...
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
At around 8:45 a.m. on October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a male, with what is described in a release as a foreign accent, of an active shooter at the Brookings High School.
KELOLAND TV
Woman arrested for DUI, abuse
SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Sisseton Wednesday. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a violation on Highway 10 around 3 p.m. During a search, illegal drugs were found inside the car. There were also three kids inside...
SDSU cheerleader on road to recovery after amputation
A South Dakota State University cheerleader is on the path to recovery after having part of her leg amputated last week due to a rare condition.
newscenter1.tv
Missing woman found late Tuesday night
WHITE HORSE, S.D. — Following relentless efforts from tribal leaders and departments, Shawn LeBeau, also known as Lamb, was found late Tuesday night east of Timberlake, South Dakota. She was last seen Sept. 17 in White Horse. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe law enforcement gave out their condolences to her...
