ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 7?

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Chicago

Carson Wentz Considering IR Stint for Broken Finger

Carson Wentz considering IR stint for broken finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders reportedly are turning to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the next month and possibly longer. Starting QB Carson Wentz met with a hand specialist about his fractured ring finger, and the results of...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Chicago

NFL Odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots Vs. Bears Game Is Huge

Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Bear Khalil Mack Does Spin-Off Movie Promotion for Black Adam

Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?. The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie – Black Adam.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel

Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy