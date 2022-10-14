Read full article on original website
Related
What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 7?
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
Carson Wentz Considering IR Stint for Broken Finger
Carson Wentz considering IR stint for broken finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders reportedly are turning to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the next month and possibly longer. Starting QB Carson Wentz met with a hand specialist about his fractured ring finger, and the results of...
NFL Odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots Vs. Bears Game Is Huge
Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago...
Ex-Bear Khalil Mack Does Spin-Off Movie Promotion for Black Adam
Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?. The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie – Black Adam.
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south...
Panthers, Raiders Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 6
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since...
Why Companies Like UPS and Disney Are Allowing Workers to Show Their Tattoos
Disney, UPS, Virgin Atlantic, and the U.S. Army are among organizations that have relaxed visible tattoo restrictions in the workplace amid a tight labor market and as an increasing percentage of the population chooses to get tattooed. The New York City Council is contemplating a bill that covers discrimination against...
Bears Can Reference New Titans Stadium for Arlington Heights Plans
Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0