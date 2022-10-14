ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peer health educator information session

University Health and Counseling Services invites students to apply to become peer health educators. This opportunity is for students who envision themselves as leaders on campus and want to empower their peers to make healthy lifestyle choices. Peer health educators will be trained to develop, promote and provide wellness-related outreach...
CLEVELAND, OH
kentwired.com

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Connie Schultz to depart from Kent State

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and New York Times bestselling author Connie Schultz is leaving Kent State after the spring 2023 semester. Schultz will be joining Denison University, a private liberal arts college in Granville, Ohio, in the fall of 2023 as Professor of Practice. In May, Schultz delivered the keynote address...
KENT, OH
case.edu

CWRU EMS offers medical care to campus community; apply for upcoming EMT course

Case Western Reserve University Emergency Medical Service (CWRU EMS) serves the campus community by providing confidential and free medical care and transport. CWRU EMS treats anyone regardless of university affiliation and offers them high-quality care for medical emergencies. The organization has saved members of the campus community an estimated $50,000 in EMS charges and transportation fees this semester alone.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Loneliness is unhealthy and unnecessary: Timothy Hilk

Guest columnist Timothy Hilk is president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. Not every medical and mental health issue is easily seen. While they may be invisible to the eye, isolation and loneliness can result in physical and mental health issues and even risk of premature mortality. Luckily,...
Cleveland.com

Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Embassy of Lyndhurst nursing facility continues to make improvements at former Greens site, including adding a dialysis center

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Just about a year ago, new ownership began operating what had been the Greens Nursing Facility in Lyndhurst and on Wednesday (Oct. 12), that new ownership, Beachwood-based Embassy Healthcare, took another step toward upgrading the facility, 1575 Brainard Road, by showing to city leaders its new dialysis unit, which will officially open Oct. 19 to serve its residents.
LYNDHURST, OH
WKYC

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will continue operating psychiatric emergency department at least into next year

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board has thrown its weight behind St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's psychiatric emergency department for the last 20 years, but when the Cleveland announced last month it would be restructuring and discontinuing inpatient medical, psychiatric, and substance addiction care, it was unclear what would become of the PED.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
PLANetizen

Cleveland Resilience Project Approves Design Contract

A waterfront project dubbed the Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) has won a key approval to move the design stage forward, reports Steven Litt on Cleveland.com. The multi-agency project would use clean dredged sediment to build a new island in Lake Erie north of the city’s shoreline. “In all, the CHEERS project could create 70 to 80 acres of new land along the shoreline, vastly benefiting communities on Cleveland’s East Side that have been walled off from the shoreline for decades.” The plan is meant to protect the Interstate 90 Shoreway from flooding and storm damage and make the coastline more resilient.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

University Heights breaks ground on first housing development since 1970s

The first new housing development to be built in University Heights in more than 50 years broke ground Oct. 14. City officials and representatives of Knez Homes, which will build 30 townhomes to be called South Taylor Place, assembled on South Taylor Road near Washington Boulevard to have a ceremonial shovel-and-dirt groundbreaking under blue skies and temperatures in the 50s.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
carrollnews.org

JCU’s unbelievable next project

With the anticipated success of the field house replacing Millor Hall and the remarkable progress of the seventy-year renovation of Grasselli Library and Breen Learning Center, many members of the JCU community are anxiously asking one question: what pricy project will the administration approve next?. Let’s be open and honest:...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH

