4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Motor City Comic Con in Novi Announces Dates for 2023 Convention
Motor City Comic Con will return in May of 2023. Over the weekend, Motor City Comic Con held the second of two conventions in 2022. The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi was once again filled with comic book fans and more. Hundreds of celebrity guests, comic book artists, vendors, and more fill the event center and it was a great time.
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
Happy 66th Birthday To Flint’s Weather Ball!
The most recognizable glowing ball, apart from the sun, has been a part of the Flint skyline for 66 years this month. Originally, it was displayed with a "CB" for Citizens Bank. Then "FM" for First Merit Bank. Now, "HB" for Huntington Bank. The Saginaw Street, Downtown Flint Weather Ball...
How Much Are You Willing to Pay to See Blink-182 in Detroit?
Tickets to see Blink-182 at LCA are going to hurt your wallet. Blink-182 has reunited for a massive world tour starting in 2023. Tom DeLonge has returned to join Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus and fans have gone crazy. The question is though, just how crazy are they and how much will they pay to see the reunion tour?
Last Call For Vehicle City Tacos At Tenacity Brewing In Flint
Calling all fellow taco lovers, Vehicle City Tacos will close at the end of October for the season. One of the best combos in Flint is Vehicle City Tacos and Tenacity Brewing. Can you think of anything better than a taco and a beer? If you prefer beer and pizza, no problem. Vehicle City Pizza at Tenacity Brewing has you covered too.
New Limited Detroit Inspired Nike Shoe Also Gives Special Love to Flint
Nike collaborations aren't anything new to fans of the famous brand. From Kobe Bryant to the mega-hit Stranger Things, to the latest Jacquemus, Nike partnerships tell stories and sell shoes. Now, a unique Detroit-themed pair is set to go on sale this week. The latest from Nike Air Jordan that's...
A Look Inside the Abandoned Detroit “Pill Mill” Raided by the DEA
Back in 2017, this medical clinic was raided and shut down by the DEA. There is no denying that the opioid crisis in America is a real thing and can be seen everywhere. From small, rural, country towns to big, bustling cities, opioid addiction can be found all over the state. Sadly, many people take advantage of this for profit and personal gain.
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
Celebrate Snow On Genesee County’s Best Sledding Hills
Soon, snow will pile up around Mid-Michigan. It's already happening in the Upper Peninsula -- Some areas received over a foot of snow in the last couple of days!. While it might be a few more weeks before Genesee County gets enough snow to blow, it's time to start preparing to enjoy winter on Michigan's best sledding hills in Genesee County.
Remembering The Grand Opening Of AutoWorld
July 1984 was a monumental moment in Flint history! AutoWorld was opened to the public for the first time. You could see a real, working V-8 engine, walk "Saginaw Street" and buy things from shops. You'd even here from the "ghost" of Flint's Founder fur trader Jacob Smith. Getting to...
Stuff You Need to Know for Motor City Comic Con This Week in Novi
Friday, 10/14 - Noon until 7 pm. Ticket prices for Motor City Comic Con are as follows:. Children (Ages 6-12): $10 in advance - $20 at the door. Children (Ages 6-12): $10 in advance - $20 at the door. Sunday, 10/16/22:. Adults: $35 in advance - $45 at the door.
28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week
Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
Grand Blanc Man is Getting a Second Chance on ‘Jeopardy’
A Mott Community College professor from Grand Blanc is getting a second chance at becoming a 'Jeopardy!' champion next week. Aaron Gulyas competed on the iconic game show in May. He actually had a slight lead over the other two contestants going into the show's final round, Final Jeopardy. But in the end the Mott professor got the last question wrong, acquiescing to Ryan Long who had been the Jeopardy champ for a full 10 days prior to Gulyas' appearance.
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang
A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
Inventions Made In Flint, MI And Not Auto-Related
Since Flint has a rich and storied Auto-Industry history, mostly centered around General Motors, have you ever wondered if anything else was invented or manufactured here? Turns out, our industrious past is rich with inventions & patents -- mostly from one guy!. Introducing, Lloyd Copeman, a former resident and inventor...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
New DashMart In Burton – Is It Open Or Not?
Regardless if you use the service or not, chances are you have heard of the fast food and take-out delivery service DoorDash, but have you heard of DashMart?. DashMart by DoorDash is a grocery and convenience delivery service and it appears one will be opening (if it is not already) in Genesee County. The store is located at the corner of Center and Atherton Roads in Burton. Heads up, although it is an actual DashMart location, customers cannot go inside to shop. All shopping is done online, with your order then being delivered to you. Think of the actual store as a warehouse.
The Detroit Zoo Welcomes Adorable King Penguin Chick to the Family
Oh, baby! The Detroit Zoo has welcomed a new baby to the family and the king-sized bundle of joy and already stealing everyone's heart. Thanks to a collaboration between the Detroit Zoo and the Cincinnati Zoo, a new King Penguin chick has joined the zoo family. The new addition entered the world on August 13th and was a labor of love for both zoos.
5 Ways To Know You’re A Bad Driver Around Flint
The change in seasons means soon... panic will happen with the first snow. Oddly, similar panic happens when it's raining. It's almost as if we forgot our driver's training lessons. Here are the 5 ways to know you, or your friends & family, are bad drivers:. 1. You Think Yellow...
Macomb County Veterinarian Caught on Video Abusing His Own Animals
A veterinarian in the Detroit area could face animal abuse charges after being caught on video abusing animals in his care. The alleged abuse was brought to the attention of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office after a YouTube video surfaced of a German Shepherd being slammed against a wall and choked by a man who is believed to be the dog's owner.
