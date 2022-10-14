Read full article on original website
Related
case.edu
Peer health educator information session
University Health and Counseling Services invites students to apply to become peer health educators. This opportunity is for students who envision themselves as leaders on campus and want to empower their peers to make healthy lifestyle choices. Peer health educators will be trained to develop, promote and provide wellness-related outreach...
case.edu
Halloween Costume Swap
Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Come to the Halloween Costume Swap Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Sustainability House. Halloween costumes are often made cheaply with plastic-based materials and tend to end up in landfills after only one use. To combat this, the Conservation Project, a working group of the Student Sustainability Council, is taking donated Halloween costumes and other Halloween-adjacent supplies and giving them back to members of the Case Western Reserve University community for free.
Comments / 0