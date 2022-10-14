ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

By Nic Lopez, Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjw0M_0iYjNB1k00

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning.

Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing.

Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Spider
3d ago

Sad that this continues on a daily basis. I giving my age away, but I can remember riding the street cars up and down Grand. To the old ball park and the turnaround at the water tower. No shootings, no fears and then over the years it all changed, but the Mayor stated a few days ago that St. Louis is not a violent City. Guess she doesn't read the crime reports.

Dr me
3d ago

when I was doing my undergrad work, I used to bring my oldest kids with me serving meals to the homeless at St Peter and Paul's Parish. We'd take the train from Kirkwood to get downtown to spend the day walking around. My son felt like he was Santa because he got to give to people who recognized him when we were walking. Ten years later, when my twins were born, I wouldn't think of walking around- it changing in a decade.

