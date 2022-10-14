This week’s Chicago PD is all about Dante Torres, but it still packed quite a punch in more ways than one. Dante is the new kid, being shown the ropes and welcomed into Intelligence with open arms as he should be. He is nota replacement for Jay Halstead, and I feel like that is something that needs to be said. He is his own character, and a good one at that, adding something new to the series that viewers haven’t had in a while.

2 DAYS AGO