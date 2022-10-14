Read full article on original website
Related
Value of Wyoming teachers can’t be measured by test scores
When Kim Amen had a chance to tell state lawmakers what it’s like to be a Wyoming teacher these days, she didn’t hold back. Opinion — “We feel so overwhelmed that the joy has been sucked out of our day on a pretty regular basis, and our physical and mental health is suffering,” said Amen, a Cheyenne third-grade teacher and vice president of the Wyoming Education Association.
Lawmakers take on election reform, appointment process
Amid heightened scrutiny, heated testimony, and key staff resignation announcements, Wyoming lawmakers tackled numerous hot-button election topics Friday, including electronic voting machines, ranked-choice voting, primary reform, elected-office vacancies, campaign finance and the election-oversight authorities of the secretary of state. None of the measures under consideration will have bearing on this...
Two moderates vie for seat vacated by Leg’s only independent
The 66th Wyoming Legislature was made up of 79 Republicans, nine Democrats and just two members from a minor party or with no party ties. One of those was Rep. Marshall Burt (L-Green River), a Libertarian from Sweetwater County.Then, seated in the corner of the House floor, there was Rep. Jim Roscoe (I-Wilson), the Legislature’s only independent. After two terms in the Legislature (2009 to 2012 and 2019 to the present), Roscoe declined to run again and is on his way out.
Election 2022: What to know about constitutional amendments
Wyoming voters will decide the fate of two constitutional amendments in November’s general election. One proposes to change the retirement age for certain judges, while the other would allow municipalities to invest in stocks in the same manner the state does. Changing the Wyoming Constitution involves a lengthy process...
988 suicide prevention lifeline connects callers with Wyo help
Cole Allen seemed to be living the life that the 18-year-old Cheyenne cowboy had always dreamed about. Opinion — Cole was a team roper who had already won competitions during his two months on the Central Arizona College rodeo team. He had even roped with Erich Rogers, a world champion in the event.
Fall finery
From high-elevation aspen stands to river-bottom cottonwoods, hillside scrub oak and street-lining ash trees, Wyoming’s deciduous trees are donning their flashiest seasonal colors as fall deepens around the state. Cheyenne photographer Peter Arnold captured this blaze of aspen near a Pinedale-area lake, using a drone to find a bird’s...
To Mars: Wyo-raised engineer on what it takes to work NASA mission
In 2017, Philip Walker was working at a job he loved as a software engineer for Raytheon Technologies. The commute was long, but he enjoyed what he did and admired his colleagues. “Then one day I got a call,” Walker said. The person on the line, he said, told him...
Utility: Wyoming’s carbon-capture mandate too costly
Increased federal tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act will help lower the cost of applying carbon capture technology to coal-fired power plants, according to Black Hills Corporation, but not enough to justify the cost to Wyoming ratepayers. Adding carbon capture to the Wygen II and Neil Simpson II coal...
Employee exodus hits state agencies
Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. That figure — which is almost double the turnover rate a decade ago — accounts for employees transferring departments...
Mites v. whitetop: Wyo aims biological weapon at weed
The noxious invasive weed whitetop, which has colonized vast tracts of the West with its pale flower clusters, has long confounded landowners and resource managers. Also known as hoary cress, the plant proliferates quickly, has no natural North American predators and is reportedly toxic to cattle in large quantities. An...
Flaming Gorge drawdown threatens local fishing, recreation economy
FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR—The shoreline of this large reservoir on the Wyoming-Utah border has steadily receded this summer as the Bureau of Reclamation pumped more water out to help maintain critical water levels 500 miles away at Lake Powell. The water shrunk from boat ramps and forced marinas to scoot...
Voters, not party bosses, should fill official vacancies
Wyoming needs to change how it fills statewide-office vacancies before another elected Republican jumps ship. Two of the state’s top five officials — Secretary of State Karl Allred and Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder — were chosen by GOP leaders. Voters had previously rejected both men.
Gov. Gordon appoints Karl Allred interim secretary of state
Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Uinta County GOP Committeeman Karl Allred interim secretary of state. Allred, who’s never before served in elected office or worked in state government, will be the second-highest-ranking government official in Wyoming until January, when he’ll pass the torch to the newly elected secretary of state. He is filling a vacancy left by Ed Buchanan, who resigned on Sept. 17 to take the bench in Wyoming’s Eighth Judicial District.
No easy fixes in sight for Wyo’s statewide housing shortage
SHOSHONI—Up until the last few years, many residents of this town of 600 people near the east bank of Boysen Reservoir believed their community was dying out. The median age was 55. Businesses had little interest in coming to town. Chris Konija, the town’s chief of police, said there was “almost an acceptance of fate” that Shoshoni was on the path to becoming “another Jeffrey City” — a former uranium mining boomtown now home to just a couple dozen people.
State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyo by 2025
The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
Attorneys to Hageman: Letter not a threat, just a plea for the rule of law
A coalition of Wyoming attorneys condemning Harriet Hageman’s false statements about the 2020 election delivered a followup letter to the congressional candidate’s law office Friday. Originally, a group of 41 legal professionals wrote Hageman, a natural resources attorney, asserting that her comments during an August candidate forum were...
Report outlines threats to sagebrush sea, proposes priorities
Scientists are pointing to “complex ecosystem function problems” — rather than point-source trouble like specific human developments — as the big threat to the troubled West-wide sagebrush landscape and its wildlife. Wildfire, pinyon-juniper expansion into the sagebrush biome and invasive cheatgrass are among the sweeping threats...
A tale of two ambitions: Cheney and Hageman’s next chapters
Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman are former allies whose careers are moving in opposite directions, thanks to former President Donald Trump. Hageman walloped the three-term congresswoman by nearly 40 percentage points in the August Republican primary, a victory so resounding it slammed the door shut on Cheney’s political future in Wyoming.
Wyoming lawyers, judges slam Hageman’s ‘rigged election’ stance
A group of prominent Wyoming attorneys and retired judges called on congressional candidate Harriet Hageman to stop spreading misinformation about the 2020 election in a Sept. 12 letter. “We want you to know that we believe your comments about a rigged election were not supportive of the Rule of Law,...
Water authority to present options for Colorado River Basin water crisis
The state’s top water authority will outline Wyoming’s role in the ongoing Colorado River Basin water crisis, including voluntary conservation and efficiency programs, at a public meeting Tuesday in Pinedale. Though Wyoming declined to commit specific volumes to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s call for 2023 water savings,...
WyoFile
Cheyenne, WY
782
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming.http://wyofile.com
Comments / 0