The 66th Wyoming Legislature was made up of 79 Republicans, nine Democrats and just two members from a minor party or with no party ties. One of those was Rep. Marshall Burt (L-Green River), a Libertarian from Sweetwater County.Then, seated in the corner of the House floor, there was Rep. Jim Roscoe (I-Wilson), the Legislature’s only independent. After two terms in the Legislature (2009 to 2012 and 2019 to the present), Roscoe declined to run again and is on his way out.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO