2 killed in crash near Poplar Bluff
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Oct. 13 just west of Poplar Bluff. James D. Fuller, 26, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang on County Road 441 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven by James. S. Osborn, 67, also of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond
Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue attracting sightseers along its exposed banks. Currently the river at Cape sits at a little over 6 ft.
No foul play suspected after skull found in Butler County
Officials say that no foul play is suspected after a skull was found in Butler County. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reports the skull was found earlier this month in the Black River. Akers says that the skull has been identified as a human skull and appears to be a medical specimen used for educational purposes. The Coroner’s Office has opened an investigation and requested the assistance of outside specialists. Akers added that this is an unusual discovery, however it is not a homicide investigation and no foul play is suspected. The Coroner’s Office is searching for a lab to attempt to analyze the DNA, but due to the age and condition of the skull, it will be a lengthy process.
Car overturns on Jackson Boulevard
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At least one car was involved in a crash on Jackson Boulevard, just beyond the high school, Friday afternoon. A reporter currently is en route and Fox23 will have updates as the day progresses. Stay tuned to our Facebook and Twitter feeds. Emergency crews arrived...
Man taken into custody on drug charges in New Madrid County
A New Madrid man has been taken into custody on gun and drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Carl Davis was arrested Wednesday night on felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful misuse of a firearm with narcotics, and possession of a controlled substance for meth. Following the arrest, Davis was held at the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office.
Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison
(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
Missouri Attorney General secures 320 year prison sentence for Missouri man convicted of shooting two police officers
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has secured a sentence of 320 years of imprisonment for James Cummings, who was convicted of shooting two police officers. Judge Coleman, of Jefferson County, sentenced Cummings to four life sentences for four counts of Assault in the First Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer and four 50-year sentences for four counts of Armed Criminal Action. Combined, the sentences are consecutive for a total of 320 years imprisonment.
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held at site of new $150M plant in Tiptonville
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sinova Global will break ground at the site of their new $150 million facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee on Monday, October 17. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter Lake County Mayor Danny Cook,...
The Big Spring Historic District nestled in Carter County, Missouri is also a national historic district
Big Spring Lodge at the Big Spring Historic District, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Missouri.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The conservation of Big Spring, one of the largest springs in America, and the surrounding 3,966 acre cultural landscape in Ozark National Scenic Riverways continues to support recreational use and public enjoyment. (Source.)
