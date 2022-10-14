Read full article on original website
Wyo wins $595K to go after more ‘coal community’ funding
The federal Economic Development Administration has awarded the Wyoming Energy Authority $595,000 to establish a Wyoming Energy Regional Economic Coordination Office. The office will help local governments assess their potential needs and determine their own priorities for how to adapt to a rapidly changing energy landscape, according to the Wyoming Energy Authority.
To Mars: Wyo-raised engineer on what it takes to work NASA mission
In 2017, Philip Walker was working at a job he loved as a software engineer for Raytheon Technologies. The commute was long, but he enjoyed what he did and admired his colleagues. “Then one day I got a call,” Walker said. The person on the line, he said, told him...
988 suicide prevention lifeline connects callers with Wyo help
Cole Allen seemed to be living the life that the 18-year-old Cheyenne cowboy had always dreamed about. Opinion — Cole was a team roper who had already won competitions during his two months on the Central Arizona College rodeo team. He had even roped with Erich Rogers, a world champion in the event.
Lawmakers take on election reform, appointment process
Amid heightened scrutiny, heated testimony, and key staff resignation announcements, Wyoming lawmakers tackled numerous hot-button election topics Friday, including electronic voting machines, ranked-choice voting, primary reform, elected-office vacancies, campaign finance and the election-oversight authorities of the secretary of state. None of the measures under consideration will have bearing on this...
Two moderates vie for seat vacated by Leg’s only independent
The 66th Wyoming Legislature was made up of 79 Republicans, nine Democrats and just two members from a minor party or with no party ties. One of those was Rep. Marshall Burt (L-Green River), a Libertarian from Sweetwater County.Then, seated in the corner of the House floor, there was Rep. Jim Roscoe (I-Wilson), the Legislature’s only independent. After two terms in the Legislature (2009 to 2012 and 2019 to the present), Roscoe declined to run again and is on his way out.
Interim secretary of state asks clerks to ditch ballot drop boxes
With early voting already underway in Wyoming and less than a month before the general election, newly-appointed Secretary of State Karl Allred has asked county clerks to consider removing ballot drop boxes. “I do not wish to interrupt or cause confusion to the voting process that is already in-progress, but...
Mites v. whitetop: Wyo aims biological weapon at weed
The noxious invasive weed whitetop, which has colonized vast tracts of the West with its pale flower clusters, has long confounded landowners and resource managers. Also known as hoary cress, the plant proliferates quickly, has no natural North American predators and is reportedly toxic to cattle in large quantities. An...
Wyoming’s cities need support to thrive
The political doldrums between August’s high-energy primary election and Wyoming’s typically more staid general election are a great time to consider what the future of our state might look like. Rather than focus on rural communities as I did in June, let’s look at the future of Wyoming’s urban areas.
Flaming Gorge drawdown threatens local fishing, recreation economy
FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR—The shoreline of this large reservoir on the Wyoming-Utah border has steadily receded this summer as the Bureau of Reclamation pumped more water out to help maintain critical water levels 500 miles away at Lake Powell. The water shrunk from boat ramps and forced marinas to scoot...
Hint of winter
The morning after a rain-snow storm hit the Jackson area in late September, photographer Timothy Mayo posted up with his camera at the iconic Oxbow Bend in Grand Teton National Park. What followed was well worth the trip: Mount Moran, newly dusted with snow, peaked from the clouds as mist...
State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyo by 2025
The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
Lawmakers vote to increase legislator pay in 2027
Lawmakers this week advanced a bill to increase legislator salaries for the first time in 17 years. The pay boost would not go into effect until 2027. During a meeting Wednesday, the Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation also voted to support increasing per diem rates and constituent service allowances, as well as a bill to allow lawmakers to participate in the state employee group health insurance program. The Legislature’s Management Council will ultimately decide whether to sponsor the bills and bring them to the full body in 2023.
Employee exodus hits state agencies
Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. That figure — which is almost double the turnover rate a decade ago — accounts for employees transferring departments...
Report outlines threats to sagebrush sea, proposes priorities
Scientists are pointing to “complex ecosystem function problems” — rather than point-source trouble like specific human developments — as the big threat to the troubled West-wide sagebrush landscape and its wildlife. Wildfire, pinyon-juniper expansion into the sagebrush biome and invasive cheatgrass are among the sweeping threats...
No easy fixes in sight for Wyo’s statewide housing shortage
SHOSHONI—Up until the last few years, many residents of this town of 600 people near the east bank of Boysen Reservoir believed their community was dying out. The median age was 55. Businesses had little interest in coming to town. Chris Konija, the town’s chief of police, said there was “almost an acceptance of fate” that Shoshoni was on the path to becoming “another Jeffrey City” — a former uranium mining boomtown now home to just a couple dozen people.
Voters, not party bosses, should fill official vacancies
Wyoming needs to change how it fills statewide-office vacancies before another elected Republican jumps ship. Two of the state’s top five officials — Secretary of State Karl Allred and Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder — were chosen by GOP leaders. Voters had previously rejected both men.
Water authority to present options for Colorado River Basin water crisis
The state’s top water authority will outline Wyoming’s role in the ongoing Colorado River Basin water crisis, including voluntary conservation and efficiency programs, at a public meeting Tuesday in Pinedale. Though Wyoming declined to commit specific volumes to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s call for 2023 water savings,...
A tale of two ambitions: Cheney and Hageman’s next chapters
Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman are former allies whose careers are moving in opposite directions, thanks to former President Donald Trump. Hageman walloped the three-term congresswoman by nearly 40 percentage points in the August Republican primary, a victory so resounding it slammed the door shut on Cheney’s political future in Wyoming.
Wyoming lawyers, judges slam Hageman’s ‘rigged election’ stance
A group of prominent Wyoming attorneys and retired judges called on congressional candidate Harriet Hageman to stop spreading misinformation about the 2020 election in a Sept. 12 letter. “We want you to know that we believe your comments about a rigged election were not supportive of the Rule of Law,...
Lawmakers mull property tax relief
Wyoming lawmakers are considering several ways to ease the burden of soaring property taxes on residents. The Joint Revenue Committee moved forward with five proposals during its meeting last week in Casper. These include a measure that would change the qualifications for a property tax refund program and another to give the Legislature greater flexibility to provide exemptions to residential properties.
