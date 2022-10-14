ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

This Luxury Hotel in Monte-Carlo Has One of the Most Expensive Pools in the World

By Lindsay Cohn
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ma0ZQ_0iYjLHFg00
Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo

Few places exude the glamor of Monte-Carlo in the Principality of Monaco: It’s been the location for splashy Hollywood movies like GoldenEye; Hercules Port displays a dazzling collection of massive yachts; and McLarens, Ferraris and Lamborghinis park in front of the famous Casino de Monte-Carlo where millionaires and billionaires play baccarat, roulette and blackjack. Not to mention, virtually every esteemed luxury jewelry and fashion brand — from Bvlgari and Cartier to Chanel and Dior — has a storefront along the Monte-Carlo Shopping Promenade.

In the middle of all this ritziness sits Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo. Built in 1886 and renovated by acclaimed French architect and interior designer Jaques Garcia, it’s the only independently operated Belle Époque-style property in the Carré d’Or, the opulent area around Casino Square. The hotel draws a steady stream of royals, diplomats and celebrities. And yet, the most noteworthy attribute is the heated sea-water pool — that rivals all others in terms of price tag and prestige. One square meter of real estate in the Carré d’Or section of Monte-Carlo costs $100,000, which makes it one of the most expensive spots to take a dip in the entire world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tPp6_0iYjLHFg00
Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo

Years ago, the owners of the hotel had the opportunity to build an additional tower with rooms and suites that would fetch thousands of dollars a night, but instead, they decided that creating an exclusive hideaway was more important. Then came a seminal moment: Karl Lagerfeld — the man credited with reviving Chanel — signed on to spearhead the project. The fashion designer, photographer and all-around sartorial legend conceived the entire rooftop, dubbed The Odyssey. His fingerprints are all over the oasis comprising the aforementioned uber-pricey pool, an elegantly tiled sundeck with private cabanas and striking views of the Mediterranean Sea and a poolside restaurant-lounge and gorgeous gardens.

“The space is utterly unique and we wanted the world’s finest signature in design to honor this very special place,” says Serge Ethuin, General Manager at Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo. I had the privilege of going on a tour this past summer and can confirm that it’s just as stylish as you’d imagine. The whole setup looks like it was tailor-made to serve as the backdrop for editorial photo shoots in high-fashion magazines. Walking past the tidy row of sun loungers that provide a chic spot to catch rays and snap pictures after cooling off, I couldn’t help but imagine models sprawled out, posing for the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQG1c_0iYjLHFg00
Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo

The pool is open to the air in the summer and covered by a canopy in colder months, it’s actually possible (and actually rather cozy) to swim even when the temperature dips. A glass mural created by Lagerfeld himself, and depicting the voyage of Ulysses, defines the aesthetic of the pool deck. And It’s even more mesmerizing in the evening when lights shine from under the water. A playlist of tunes curated by sound artist Béatrice Ardisson completes the chill mood — whether it’s day or night.

If you’re not lucky enough to be a guest at the hotel, you can still snag a reservation for lunch or dinner poolside — which I would recommend just for the chance to soak in the ambiance. Chef Christophe Cussak, a protege of the legendary Joel Robuchon, runs the Odyssey restaurant-lounge terrace and serves seasonally-influenced Mediterranean cuisine. The drinks have the same polish yet whimsical vibe. (I recommend the L’Indalo cocktail, a mix of Milagro tequila, red pepper, raspberries, shiso and bitter lemon.)

Besides the distinctive rooftop — and, of course, its crown-jewel pool — Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo has plenty more lavish amenities, accommodations and even restaurants. There are only three Givenchy spas in the whole world: Switzerland, Morocco and Monaco. The Spa at Metropole by Givenchy treats weary travelers to luxury facials and body rituals in a marble-clad sanctuary of self-care.

It’s easy to see why people who have the means to stay anywhere, opt to stay in the hotel’s well-appointed guest quarters that blend the allure of old and new. Sunlight streams through the windows into rooms draped in plush fabrics, Carrara marble bathrooms are stocked with Hermès toiletries, and, located on the top floor, the jaw-dropping Suite Carre d’Or flaunts Louis XVI furniture, walls covered in Pierre Frey tapestries and a terrace with panoramic views of Monte-Carlo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmjip_0iYjLHFg00
Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo

Run by chef Takeo Yamazaki, Yoshi has the distinction of being the only Japanese restaurant on the Cote d’Azur to be awarded a Michelin star. Diners can feast on dishes like yellowfin tuna tartare with caviar and fine sake in a tranquil Japanese-inspired garden. The Lobby Bar is equally impressive. Bow tie-attired bartenders mix up cocktails, from classic to creative — including a signature blue-hued libation called Sea You at M that helps support the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco — and rich jewel tones dominate the decor. The cuisine is Mediterranean with a contemporary and indulgent twist. I’m still thinking about the lobster salad with speck, which I devoured at a table on the shaded terrace. During the colder months, I would happily tuck into one of the intimate indoor booths before heading up to the rooftop to see that glorious pool — covered but still the crown jewel of Monte-Carlo.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach

Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
NEWPORT, OR
InsideHook

This Is Your Last Chance for a Perfect Mackinac Island Weekend

Surrounded by the clear water of Lake Huron, Mackinac Island is a step back in time. The island is lined with 19th century cottages and storefronts and is free of all cars and motorized vehicles. Locals and tourists alike travel by foot, bicycle or horse-drawn carriages. Stepping off the ferry puts travelers right in the middle of the historic downtown, bustling with pedestrians and equines, and numerous bicycles parked along the sidewalk.
MICHIGAN STATE
InsideHook

Listen to a Long-Lost Queen Song

It’s been over 30 years since we lost Freddie Mercury, so any previously unheard vocals of his that are unearthed are a rare treat at this point — and fortunately for Queen fans, we’ve got just that. “Face It Alone” is a long-lost Queen track originally recorded three years prior to Mercury’s death, during the 1988 sessions for the band’s album The Miracle.
GOBankingRates

The Most Expensive Yachts in the World

The rich and famous undoubtedly have every amenity in their mega-mansions. Pools, luxury fixtures and over-the-top finishes, gyms, salons, ballrooms, theaters, ample room for guests and staff -- and...
ARTnews

1,500-Year-Old Salt Works Submerged in Belize Lagoon Reveals Rare Mayan Architecture

Archaeologists at Ta’ab Nuk Na, the largest salt works site in Paynes Creek National Park in southern Belize, have uncovered a rare grouping of underwater Mayan structures. Their research, published today in the journal Antiquity, describes large residential buildings along with three salt kitchens submerged in the coastal lagoon. “[We found] hundreds of wooden posts that define the walls of Classic Maya ‘pole and thatch’ wooden buildings,” E. Cory Sills, a co-author of the study, said in a statement. “Since wood normally decays in the tropical landscape of the Maya area, the wooden buildings provide a rare view of the architecture...
Robb Report

This $35 Million Waterfront Mega-Mansion in Maui Has an Observation Deck for Whale-Watching

Two swimming pools? Yep. A whale-watching deck? You bet. This Maui pad checks all the boxes when it comes to island living. Built for a Silicon Valley couple, the palatial abode was nearly a decade in the making and, well, you can tell. Sass Somekh and his wife Eta bought the land in 2001 for $4.65 million and finished building the mega-mansion around 10 years later, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is now listed at $35 million, making it the most expensive home on the Maui market.
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Edo takes Australia! Princess Beatrice's husband announces his luxury property business is expanding to the Gold Coast - after previously launching in The Alps

Princess Beatrice's husband has announced his company's launch of a luxurious new property development in Australia. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to his Instagram to share snaps featuring the stunning interiors of the project, comprised by five 'Sky Homes' and two penthouses in Gold Coast, Queensland. The business mogul, 37, pictured...
vinlove.net

Ho Chi Minh City hotel has the most beautiful lobby in the world

Reverie Saigon was honored in the category of Hotel with the most beautiful lobby in the world. The Traveler website of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia, has just announced The best of the best: the World’s top hotel award in mid-October. The event celebrates accommodations around the world and offers readers suggestions for choosing the perfect getaway. The results are based on votes from travel experts – who are described by Traveler as “having thousands of nights of sleep at hotels around the world to evaluate”.
shescatchingflights.com

The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats

From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
drifttravel.com

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views

Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
TheStreet

A Picturesque Italian Region Will Cover Your Ticket To Go There

Already one of the most-visited countries in the world, Italy has never eased up on promoting its various regions to new visitors and residents. As one of the first European countries to get hit with the covid outbreak in March 2020, the country has been working hard to revive a tourism industry that on most given years accounts for between 10% to 15% of the country's GDP.
InsideHook

Bill Murray Reaches $100,000 Settlement Over On-Set Misconduct

Back in April, production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Being Mortal was shut down after allegations of “inappropriate behavior” on set by cast member Bill Murray. Now, via a Puck article called “The Secret Bill Murray Settlement Revealed,” we have more details of what exactly happened.
tripsavvy.com

This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days

If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
InsideHook

Why Did American Kids Stop Walking to School?

“Back in my day, we walked to school uphill, both ways…in the snow!”. It’s a familiar pronouncement from senior citizens eager to illustrate the bleakness of their childhoods, and it’s one that younger generations have learned to take with a grain of salt. After all, older generations have been calling today’s kids “soft” (and criticizing the circulation of “participation trophies”) for over 100 years. Give it a rest, Grandpa Abe.
Robb Report

A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside

The Orient Express may date back more than a century, but it’s certainly chugging along with the times. The famed train service, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, will soon undergo a major makeover to ready it for discerning travelers of the future. The Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has just been teased in a series of new images and will be fully revealed at upcoming exhibitions in Paris and Miami. At first blush, the luxurious locomotive oozes glitz and glamor just like its predecessor. Historic carriages from the first Orient Express trains that Georges Nagelmacker launched...
cohaitungchi.com

The 4 best luxury cruise lines for elegance and exclusivity

Like fine European hotels or the fanciest boutique properties, the ships of the best luxury cruise lines are designed to appeal to people who seek — and can afford — an elegant style of travel. You are reading: What is the best luxury cruise line for couples |...
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy