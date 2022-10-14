ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Man charged in Syracuse double-murder; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 18)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly, showers. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: A mission to build generational wealth where she grew up: Being named manager of the newly opened Pathfinder Bank branch on West Onondaga Street was a homecoming for Shynique Gainey. She grew up in the neighborhood and recalls the beautiful parks and well-maintained homes before the area fell on hard times. Gainey sat down with syracuse.com recently in her office to talk about what she’s teaching people about money, the legacy of redlining, and the secret of not saying “no.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Vote for my candidate: Gonzalez, Kuehner, Schiano, Corl, Limpert (Your Letters)

Conway: Gonzalez is ready to lead Sheriff’s Office. I formally announce my support of Esteban Gonzalez to be the next sheriff of Onondaga County. In his nearly 30 years as a member of the Sheriff’s Office, he has demonstrated each and every day that his commitment and his dedication have been in serving the best interests of his community and his profession.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Pet Costume Contest, Syracuse Crunch return, Parade of Homes: 14 things to do in CNY this week

No matter what your passions might be, you should be able to find something of interest this week in Central New York. If you love music, there is classic rock at the Landmark Theatre’s “Sock Out Cancer” benefit, Carol Solebello performs at Folkus, and the NYS Baroque and Auburn Chamber Orchestra return for new seasons. The Syracuse Crunch return to their home ice for their 2022-23 season. History buffs may find an Oswego book talk covering the area’s most “historic snowstorms” interesting or maybe the start of the New York Anti-Slavery Society during a Sunday morning walk. What about baking? Watch some experts at the first-ever Syracuse Bakers Expo. And, of course, there are more Halloween events as the big day approaches.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Syracuse Woman Attacked with 70-Inch Television

According to a report by Rylee Kirk of Syracuse.com, a Syracuse woman was hospitalized after being attacked with a 70-inch television in front of her children. According to the report, 29-year-old Henry Bradford III of Syracuse allegedly used the television to attack the woman in an apartment on October 7th. Bradford also allegedly choked the woman in front of her children, and the television, which belonged to the victim, was broken beyond repair.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Three men arrested after Syracuse double murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made two additional arrests surrounding the double murder that happened in late August. On Wednesday, August 24, Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 3100 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Trey Autry, former J-D standout and son of Syracuse basketball assistant, makes college decision

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/11/22

On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Pay at some jobs in Syracuse has exploded since 2019: See which ones have spiked most

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pay at some jobs in the Syracuse metro area has spiked 60% or more in the last two years, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since the job market came roaring back after the Covid-19 shutdowns, workers in some fields in Syracuse and across the country have benefited from labor shortages and intense competition among businesses for employees.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

