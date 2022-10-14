No matter what your passions might be, you should be able to find something of interest this week in Central New York. If you love music, there is classic rock at the Landmark Theatre’s “Sock Out Cancer” benefit, Carol Solebello performs at Folkus, and the NYS Baroque and Auburn Chamber Orchestra return for new seasons. The Syracuse Crunch return to their home ice for their 2022-23 season. History buffs may find an Oswego book talk covering the area’s most “historic snowstorms” interesting or maybe the start of the New York Anti-Slavery Society during a Sunday morning walk. What about baking? Watch some experts at the first-ever Syracuse Bakers Expo. And, of course, there are more Halloween events as the big day approaches.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO