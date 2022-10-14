Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Sioux City, Iowa 10/15/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. * Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH defeated Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) * 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Tamina ends in a no-contest due...
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
ringsidenews.com
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event
The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kane returns during a Cage Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman: Raw, Oct. 16, 2017
Crawling out from the depths beneath the ring, The Big Red Monster interrupts a cage match between The Monster Among Men and The Big Dog. #Kane25 Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s
There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Schedule Leading To WWE Survivor Series Revealed
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has...
ringsidenews.com
Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed
Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After WWE SmackDown Assault
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Longterm Decision Regarding Omos & MVP
Omos made his debut in WWE a couple of years ago and largely saw success as one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside AJ Styles. He eventually lost the titles and feuded with other stars. Omos has been managed by MVP for a while now as well. They...
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline
Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Names WWE Star She Would Add To Damage CTRL
Ever since WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, Damage CTRL has been one of the most dominant groups in the company. Bayley has worked as the leader, and has brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the main roster, but will the faction end up adding more members? That hasn't been teased on television, but when speaking to "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," Kai named former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre as someone she thinks "would be such a good addition."
