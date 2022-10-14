Read full article on original website
Something in the Dirt: Exclusive Trailer for Benson and Moorhead's New Sci-Fi Film
The directing duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are among the most acclaimed and exciting genre filmmakers working today. Their films The Endless, Synchronic, Resolution, and Spring led to them joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the directors of a pair of episodes of Moon Knight. Their next film,...
The Flash 2 Already Has A Script
The Flash really is the fastest man alive as the sequel to his upcoming solo movie has already been written. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel has been penned by Aquaman writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The Flash 2’s script was reportedly put together just in case The Flash does well when it’s released on June 23, 2023.
Matt Reeves Is Planning Several Batman Villain Spinoffs
There doesn’t appear to be plans for another stab at a connected DC universe as according to a new report, different key players are taking control of various DC movie franchises. This includes Matt Reeves, who is expanding his control over Batman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros....
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Showrunners Reveal Details of Their Cancelled Star Trek 4 Script
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed details of their canceled Star Trek 4 script, which would have been like "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in space." Following the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of...
Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
Doctor Strange 2 Star Benedict Cumberbatch Wanted it to be 'Darker'
Doctor Strange 2 was already pretty dark… but Cumberbatch apparently suggested making it even darker. During an interview with Prestige, the Marvel star revealed that he wrote some of the scenes featuring Doctor Strange variants, and that he worked to make some of the scenes less "saccharine." “I suggested...
House Party - Official Red Band Trailer
Check out the red band trailer for House Party, an upcoming comedy movie starring Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly, and Scott Mescudi. Your VIP ticket to New Line’s remix of the fan-favorite ‘90s classic. Aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads—and freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners—the pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away. In a ‘what the hell?’ move, they decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, the site of their last cleaning job, which just happens to belong to none other than LeBron James. No permission? No problem. What could go wrong? How about a time traveling DJ, undependable security, a runaway guest list, one borrowed Lamborghini, angry rival promoters, a stolen championship ring, escalating property damage, an angry koala..? But also, one outrageous ride stacked with double-take cameos and timeless throwback tracks, R-rated comedy and two friends worth cheering for… you have to see to believe. After all, a night like this doesn’t come around more than once.
Wakanda Forever: Rihanna Rumored for End Credits Song
Rihanna might drop her first track in years for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan, the singer-songwriter, who has been on hiatus since at least 2018, is working on a track for the upcoming Black Panther sequel. “Rumors are flying and I can add...
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Teaser Trailer
Ralphie returns when A Christmas Story Christmas arrives on HBO Max on November 17, 2022. Check out the teaser trailer for this upcoming sequel.
Cartoon Network Clarifies It’s Not Shutting Down
There has been a lot of talk on the internet the past few days about Cartoon Network shutting down. The channel that aired popular shows in India such as Dexter’s Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls, and Courage the Cowardly Dog among many, many others is being said to be closing down by some online.
Attack the Block 2 Gets New Plot Details
We've gotten some new details about the plot of the long-awaited Attack the Block 2, with Moses (John Boyega) taking on gentrification and getting older as well as, presumably, another alien invasion. During an interview with Deadline, Boyega reveals that gentrification has hit some of the original film’s locations, and...
Black Adam Post-Credits Scene Leak Online; Hawkman Actor Explains Why There’s No Hawkgirl by His Side in Dwayne Johnson-Led Film
If you are planning on having a spoiler-free experience with Black Adam, you might want to stay clear from the internet, as new leaks reveal some of the scenes featured in the film. Social media platforms like Twitter have been swarmed with clips of the film, which includes the much-hyped...
DC Reportedly Keen to Make Man of Steel 2 With Henry Cavill
Going back to the calls for the Snyder Cut, fans have been calling for Henry Cavill to reprise his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. It seems they may eventually get their wish. In an extended report that also reveals James Gunn is secretly working on another DC...
A Plague Tale: Requiem Review
Like a sugar-crazed child working their way to the bottom of a Halloween bag full of treats, A Plague Tale: Requiem is confident that the things which made the first game great will be even more delectable in ludicrous quantities. You liked massive swarms of rats? Well, how about we increase the number of them by a degree of 1,000! You enjoyed a gruesome and harrowing journey that tested the limits of your emotional resilience? Great, let’s increase your personal suffering by 200%! This follow-up to one of my favorite action-adventure games of the previous console generation turns the dials up to 11 in practically every way, and overwhelmingly benefits from those escalations despite sometimes being a bit heavy on the nihilism. With improved stealth action mechanics, a fantastic (and deeply depressing) story, and graphics that had me gawking, A Plague Tale: Requiem is an impressive glow up that’s easily worth the immense horrors it subjected me to.
Twisters: Sequel to 1996 Storm-Chasing Movie Could Be Happening Soon
Don’t look back… Twisters is about to head into production. According to Deadline, the upcoming Twister sequel is currently meeting with directors as Universal and Amblin hope for a spring start. The original disaster flick was released way back in 1996 and starred Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, and...
What Sony Pays for PS Plus Games, Ezra Miller Returns, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From how much Sony and Microsoft pay for games to be on PS Plus and Game Pass respectively, to Ezra Miller returning for reshoots of The Flash movie, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
