Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/17): Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison, CAM move up
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison and CAM are moving up while Tri-Center and LeMars are into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
kmaland.com
Nodaway Valley (MO) carrying confidence into regular-season finale
(Burlington Junction) -- After an 0-4 start, the Nodaway Valley football team has found a rhythm and appears to be peaking at the right time. The Thunder notched their third win in as many tries last week with a 50-12 defeat of Southwest Livingston behind a dominant defense. "They didn't...
kmaland.com
Ewalt's big night leads Fremont-Mills over Lenox
(Lenox) -- Teagan Ewalt was just too much for Lenox to handle in the opening round of Class 1A regional play on Monday night. Ewalt posted 16 kills, 12 assists, five digs and three aces for Fremont-Mills (11-24) in a 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Tigers (15-18), avenging a loss to Lenox earlier this season at the Red Oak Tournament.
kmaland.com
Atlantic XC ready to try hand at state qualifying meet
(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic cross country program hopes to turn another productive season into a solid postseason when they embark on Wednesday's state qualifying meet. The Trojans come into the state qualifier after respectable showings at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet. The girls finished third in the team standings, while the boys collected a fifth-place finish.
kmaland.com
Clarinda keeps season alive in thriller, notches elusive win over Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- Clarinda thrillingly found a way on Monday night to extend their season and record their first win over Red Oak in 3,691 days. The Cardinals (16-15) used some senior leadership, burgeoning talent and a little grit to beat Red Oak in a five-set (21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12) instant classic Class 3A regional action Monday night.
kmaland.com
Evelyn Pontious, 90 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Evelyn passed away on Sunday evening, October 16th at Azria Health Care Center in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Atlantic uses balanced attack, big third set to score postseason win
(Atlantic) – Atlantic used a dominant third set and an efficient night offensively to score a postseason win over Shenandoah and keep their season alive. The Trojans (18-19) scored a 25-23, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19 win in a Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal Monday night at home. "It was a tough...
kmaland.com
Howard Stoaks age 88 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ October 20, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Howard's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa. Notes:. Howard passed away early Sunday morning. Condolences and memories...
kmaland.com
KMAland XC (10/15): Lo-Ma, Woodbine, Johnsen, Bendgen, Blay win championships
(KMAland) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and Woodbine boys team championships at Missouri Valley while Riley Blay of West Nodaway claimed an individual title at West Platte on Saturday in KMAland cross country. Missouri Valley Invitational. The Logan-Magnolia girls had four of the top five and scored 21 points to win...
kmaland.com
Nina McCall, age 98 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ October 18, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Nina's name. Nina passed away late Saturday evening at CHI in Corning. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
David Maguire, 64, previously of Treynor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
kmaland.com
Creston alum Downing named to Lombardi Award Watch List
(Ames) -- Creston graduate and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is among the regional college football players on the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award. The award is presented annually to "the student-athlete that best embodies the values and spirit of legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi." Iowa State...
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Janice (Garrett) Johansen, 74 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Bartlett Community Church, 2370 Waubonsie Avenue, Thurman, Iowa. Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Glenwood Police Department. Cemetery:Private Interment in the Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa. Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
kmaland.com
Dona Wilson, 92, previously of Glenwood, IA
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Village Community Resident Fund or Tabitha Home Healthcare.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Gaylord Wilkinson, 74, of Corning, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Sherry L. Carmichael, 56, Pickering, MO
Visitation Location:At the funeral home. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 20, 2022. Memorials:in Sherry’s name to the Pickering Community Center, 402 E 5th St, Pickering, MO 64476. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO. Notes:Sherry passed away unexpectedly at the Mosaic Medical Ctr ER, Maryville,...
kmaland.com
Steven Sacco, 62, Randolph, IA
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Phillip A. Beckman, 70, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Phillip Beckman Memorial Fund for Phillip's grandchildren. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Comments / 0