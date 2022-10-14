Nier: Automata will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own launching next year, and the series is continuing to stack on its cast with a new teaser showing off one of the key new additions from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the release of NieR: Automata, so it was no surprise to find out that an anime series was in the works for the project. This new series will be bringing a new take to the characters from the game in many ways, and that includes the mainstays from the title too.

1 DAY AGO