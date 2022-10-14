Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Collabs With Spy x Family In Special Promos
It is no secret that manga sales are bigger than ever, and the industry is growing by the day. As fans across the world search for their go-to manga, some titles reign supreme whether we're talking One Piece or My Hero Academia. Of course, some of the latest titles toppling sales are Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family thanks to their anime series. And now, the two titles have teamed up for a special promo.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Shares New Teaser and Voice Cast Additions
Nier: Automata will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own launching next year, and the series is continuing to stack on its cast with a new teaser showing off one of the key new additions from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the release of NieR: Automata, so it was no surprise to find out that an anime series was in the works for the project. This new series will be bringing a new take to the characters from the game in many ways, and that includes the mainstays from the title too.
World Screen News
Inter Medya Takes on Deception
Inter Medya has acquired the distribution rights for the drama Deception (Aldatmak), broadcast on ATV on Thursday nights in Turkey. Produced by TIMS&B Productions (Bitter Lands), Deception stars Vahide Perçin, Ercan Kesal, Mustafa Uğurlu, Yusuf Çim and Feyza Sevil Güngör. Murat Saraçoğlu, who also directed Bitter Lands, serves as director, and Yıldız Tunc, the screenwriter of Bitter Lands, is writing.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes Aim With Rebecca
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners really made a huge impact when it debuted on Netflix earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Rebecca was such standout in the wild series! While the Cyberpunk franchise has been running for quite a long time as the role playing game's universe had expanded in many cool new ways over the years, it wasn't until Studio Trigger brought it to life through a unique anime lens that the series reached a whole new wide world of fans. This was of course thanks to all of the wacky characters at the center of the new experience.
