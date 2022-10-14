Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Restaurant Week is set for its November run
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Restaurant Week is coming up. The promotional week is scheduled for Nov. 1-12. In its 15th year, Cleveland Restaurant Week celebrates independent restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio. More than 30 members of Cleveland Independents will feature a range of three-course, prix fixe meals. Most will be...
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
Western Reserve Herb Society’s Herb Fair returns to Cleveland Botanical Garden on Oct. 22
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a two-year hiatus, the Western Reserve Herb Society’s Herb Fair returns to the Cleveland Botanical Garden from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Fair celebrates the 75th anniversary of a unit that has preserved its culture yet evolved with the times.
Summit Metro Parks to share Gorge Metro Park dam removal project update Oct. 31
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Community members are invited to attend an update meeting about the removal of the Gorge Metro Park dam on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium 2345 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls. Summit Metro Parks, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other...
Bay Village’s Glenview school celebrates 40th anniversary
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- The Glenview Center for Child Care and Learning is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. But the school building itself was actually constructed in the late 1940s, like many of the older schools around Greater Cleveland. The building used to be a typical elementary school. Today,...
Innovative humanware department keeps troubled CMSD students in the building to foster change: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District is moving away from traditional discipline, instead incorporating intervention strategies that teach students not only wrong from right, but the skills to make a long-term change. One such way the district works to achieve that goal is through its innovative planning center approach....
Beachwood residents can see and comment on elementary school building options at Oct. 20 community meeting
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Residents will have the opportunity to see and make comment on four options for the Beachwood City Schools’ elementary facilities master plan when those plans are presented at a community meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Hilltop Elementary School, 24524 Hilltop Drive.
Why you shouldn’t drive fast and other RV tips: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ever wonder what you should do if you drop something into your wastewater tank or what happens if you take a corner too fast in your RV? Jeff and Patti Kinzbach share tips on these two scenarios and more in this week’s podcast. The duo also...
Avon, along with Crushers and YMCA, requests $1 million in ARPA funds for recreation improvements
AVON, Ohio -- The city has put in a request to the federal government for $1 million in Lorain County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for recreation improvements. Mayor Bryan Jensen said Lake Erie Crushers baseball team co-owner Tom Kramig is joining in on the request, as is French Creek YMCA Executive Director Eric Stinehelfer.
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
How J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan differ on the issues, but should integrity be the voters’ priority? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What are the main differences in the candidates in the U.S. Senate race?. We’re talking about the platforms of the Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance -- and what they stand for -- on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
Elyria man has sticker shock after opening his recent electric bill
A man in Elyria is experiencing sticker shock after he got in the mail a whopper of an electricity bill.
First snowflakes for the Snowbelt expected tonight
The Snowbelt is expected to experience its first flakes of snow Monday night and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, says Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson.
3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
Operation Fandom brings galaxy far, far away to Medina square
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina Square was transported to a galaxy far, far away this weekend as Operation Fandom celebrated the grand opening of its newest store. Shoppers and others strolling the sidewalks rubbed shoulders with Star Wars characters, Hocus Pocus witches and even “Doc Brown” from the Back to the Future movie franchise -- complete with his time-traveling DeLorean.
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
