Cleveland.com

Cleveland Restaurant Week is set for its November run

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Restaurant Week is coming up. The promotional week is scheduled for Nov. 1-12. In its 15th year, Cleveland Restaurant Week celebrates independent restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio. More than 30 members of Cleveland Independents will feature a range of three-course, prix fixe meals. Most will be...
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Innovative humanware department keeps troubled CMSD students in the building to foster change: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District is moving away from traditional discipline, instead incorporating intervention strategies that teach students not only wrong from right, but the skills to make a long-term change. One such way the district works to achieve that goal is through its innovative planning center approach....
CLEVELAND, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio

Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Operation Fandom brings galaxy far, far away to Medina square

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina Square was transported to a galaxy far, far away this weekend as Operation Fandom celebrated the grand opening of its newest store. Shoppers and others strolling the sidewalks rubbed shoulders with Star Wars characters, Hocus Pocus witches and even “Doc Brown” from the Back to the Future movie franchise -- complete with his time-traveling DeLorean.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

