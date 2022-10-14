Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
cbs4indy.com
Grover Stewart’s wings featured at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS – Of the many food offerings at Lucas Oil Stadium, none has created the same stir as Grover Stewart’s “Kitchen Sink Wings”. “Coming off of the success of ‘Hard Knocks’, Sodexo asked what if we worked with Grover to get the wings sold at the stadium,” said Colts vice president of marketing Stephanie Pemberton. “Everybody’s been reaching out to taste them and I tell them to come out to the stadium.”
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket expiring in matter of hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Just hours remain for someone to claim a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The winner must claim the prize no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office (1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis). Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot...
cbs4indy.com
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State
The Indiana Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit filed against Ball State University by a student. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/indiana-court-of-appeals-revives-class-action-suit-against-ball-state/. Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit …. The Indiana Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit filed against Ball State University by a student. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/indiana-court-of-appeals-revives-class-action-suit-against-ball-state/. Columbus police investigate multiple shootings.
cbs4indy.com
DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place where a turkey hunter discovered a set of skeletal remains at the bottom of a ravine in the woods one morning in May of 2004.
cbs4indy.com
Colder today, tracking first flakes of the season
INDIANAPOLIS – We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a few clouds. Kids will need heavy jackets as they head out the door this morning for the bus stop. We are riding the temperature roller coaster this week with a lot of dry time.
cbs4indy.com
2023 City-County operating budget passed
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council passed a new budget for the next year, which includes increased funding for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The 2023 City-County operating budget is $1.46 billion, and passed with only one vote against. In a statement about the passage, Mayor Joe Hogsett said...
cbs4indy.com
Irvington family terrified after shots fired into home five times in two months
For two months, an Irvington family says they've been living in constant fear after shots have been fired into their home on five separate occasions. Irvington family terrified after shots fired into …. For two months, an Irvington family says they've been living in constant fear after shots have been...
cbs4indy.com
Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October. Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th …. Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October. Lawsuit against FedEx for 2021 mass shooting dismissed, …. A lawsuit against FedEx and a security...
cbs4indy.com
8 families displaced by Greenfield apartment fire, community asks for donations
GREENFIELD, Ind.- Fencing surrounds a boarded-up building at the Greenfield Crossing Apartments. Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Greenfield fire crews responded to a fire at the apartment complex. “The moment I opened my door I had all this smoke smell came,” said Samantha Camp, a fire victim. Samantha Camp...
cbs4indy.com
Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield
Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Lawsuit against FedEx for 2021 mass shooting dismissed, …. A lawsuit against FedEx and a security company filed...
cbs4indy.com
Columbus police investigate 3 shootings in 5 days
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus are appealing to the public for help after responding to three different shootings in the span of five days. According to the Columbus Police Department, the first reported shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street. No injuries were reported in connection with that incident.
cbs4indy.com
Lawsuit against FedEx for 2021 mass shooting dismissed, judge cites jurisdiction over case
INDIANAPOLIS — A lawsuit against FedEx and a security company filed by relatives of five of the victims killed in the 2021 mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility has now been dismissed. On April 15, 2021, eight people were killed when a former employee opened fire at...
cbs4indy.com
Trafalgar officer injured in crash discharged from hospital after 2-month stay
TRAFALGAR, Ind. — After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital. Moody, 30, was seriously injured on June 25 after crashing at a T-intersection during a police pursuit in Johnson County. Moody sustained 11 broken ribs, a spinal cord injury, a collapsed lung and a broken femur and pelvis as a result of the accident.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled after 1-year-old Greenwood boy found safe
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing 1-year-old Greenwood boy. According to the Greenwood Police Department, the boy was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Monday. He may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. He was last known to be...
cbs4indy.com
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
cbs4indy.com
Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington...
cbs4indy.com
Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
cbs4indy.com
3 taken to hospital after two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three people were taken to the hospital following an overnight apartment fire in Greenfield. The three individuals suffered from smoke inhalation, according to Jason Horning, deputy chief with the Greenfield Fire Department. Everyone else has been accounted for and the American Red Cross has been called to the scene to help those affected.
Comments / 0