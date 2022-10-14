ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Kansas State football atop the Big 12, Adrian Martinez has silenced his critics

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
MANHATTAN — After what was easily Kansas State's ugliest game on offense in nearly a month, coach Chris Klieman made a point Tuesday of singling out his veteran quarterback.

No, he was not blaming Adrian Martinez for the Wildcats' lack of production last Saturday in a narrow 10-9 escape at Iowa State. Quite the opposite.

"We're so pleased with Adrian right now and how he's grown," Klieman said of Martinez, a fifth-year graduate transfer, who completed 12-of-19 passes for a season-high 246 yards and a touchdown, plus rushed for 77 more against the Big 12's top-ranked defense. "I think you guys can all see (it) in different ways, and I told him this.

"I thought he played his best game on Saturday. He did some unbelievable things against Oklahoma, did some unbelievable things against Texas Tech, but when he had to make a play for us on Saturday, he made the plays."

Still, K-State needed a 30-yard field goal from Chris Tennant midway through the fourth quarter and then a couple of defensive stops to walk out of Jack Trice Stadium a winner.

"We definitely had to earn everything," Martinez said. "They're physical, big, and we knew that going in. It was just a grinder."

A grinder, yes. But by pulling it out, the Wildcats reached the halfway point of the season at 5-1 overall, and more importantly, have the Big 12 lead at 3-0. After a much-needed bye week, they head to Fort Worth next Saturday to take on TCU.

That clearly was what Klieman and offensive coordinator Collin Klein had in mind when they brought Martinez in from Nebraska for his super-senior COVID-19 season. But getting to this point has been a bit of a bumpy ride.

In fact, after K-State suffered an inexplicable 17-10 loss at home to Tulane in its final nonconference game, there were those who questioned whether Martinez should even be the starter.

He arrived in Manhattan with a reputation as a dual-threat playmaker and a bit of a gunslinger. But he also was a high-risk, high-reward player, whose flair for the spectacular was tempered by a penchant for costly turnovers.

What K-State got through three nonconference games was a much more cautious Martinez, who hesitated to "cut it loose" in the passing game, as Klieman put it. That was fine in blowout victories over South Dakota and Missouri, but then came the Tulane game.

Martinez completed 21-of-31 passes for only 119 yards against the Green Wave, seemingly afraid to throw the ball downfield. Despite the grumbling, Klieman and Klein stuck with him and were rewarded the next week's performance at Oklahoma.

Martinez was 21-of-34 passing for 234 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 148 yards and four scores in K-State's 41-34 upset of the then-No. 6 Sooners. The following week he ran for a career-high 171 yards with three more TDs as the Wildcats beat Texas Tech, 37-28.

"I have faith in my teammates. I have faith in myself, too," Martinez said.

Not only has Martinez been more proactive since the Tulane game, but he has avoided the mistakes that plagued him at Nebraska. Through six games, he's yet to turn the ball over.

"Boy, he doesn't panic. He's so calm," Klieman said. "He got us out of some really bad situations with changing calls.

"In that environment, in a tight, tight ballgame, he was so calm."

K-State now has won three straight league games by single digits, a rarity for Martinez at Nebraska. In his 37 career starts with the Cornhuskers, they were 4-18 in games decided by fewer than 10 points, including a 0-8 mark last year.

What's more, the Wildcats' five overall victories already have matched Martinez's single-season best with Nebraska.

"It really speaks to the culture of this team," Martinez said. "The leadership of coach Klieman and the older guys on this squad. We were determined not to let (the Tulane loss) ruin our season.

"I said at the time that all our goals are still in front of us in the Big 12, and that's what it's about. It's a one-week season every week and we found a way to get it done and that's all that really matters to us."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

The Topeka Capital-Journal

