Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Why Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com
Is WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DTD - Free Report) made its debut on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a...
Zacks.com
Is ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) a Strong ETF Right Now?
OUSA - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Zacks.com
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
RWJ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $775.08 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Is Ring Energy (REI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stock Options
MHK - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $65.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
2 Consumer Loan Stocks to Buy Despite Industry Headwinds
The Zacks Consumer Loans industry continues to bear the brunt of weak consumer sentiments, mainly attributable to inflation, geopolitical matters and recessionary fears. This will, therefore, gradually dampen the demand for consumer loans and hurt top-line growth. Weakening asset quality as economic growth continues to slow down remains a major headwind.
Zacks.com
Value and Financials: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
SPY - Free Report) lost 2.3% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 3% down on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 17th
TTE - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company which is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves and market capitalization and has operations in more than 130 countries across five continents, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
Zacks.com
4 Oversold Growth Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound
The broader equity market has been highly volatile so far this year on increasing pessimism around the possibility of a recession amid rising interest rates, soaring inflation and supply-chain issues. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about a global economic recovery. Technology is among the most-battered...
Zacks.com
Pick These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Winning Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
3 Blue-Chip Transportation Stocks on Investors' Watch List
It is no longer news that the year 2022 has seen extreme market volatility so far. To tame the sky-high inflation in the United States, the Fed adopted a hawkish stance. Per the latest available data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for September 2022 was up 8.2% year over year. As a result of the higher-than-expected reading, the Fed, which already raised its core interest rate 3% year to date, is likely to continue its interest-raising policy in its future meetings this year. Higher interest rates result in the cost of borrowing moving north, thus escalating the chances of an economic slowdown.
Zacks.com
4 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks Looking Good Right Now
Nobody would advise you to get into tech stocks with a recession around the corner. After all, tech stock valuations usually include a growth premium, which makes them risky in a recession. It’s far better to choose your value and settle down for the long term. But what if...
Zacks.com
Should Investors Retain Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stock Now?
HIW - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its premium portfolio of office assets, concentrated in the high-growth markets of the Sun Belt region. Also, its aggressive capital-recycling efforts and solid balance-sheet strength bode well. Highwoods is witnessing a recovery in demand for its high-quality office properties, reflected by...
Zacks.com
5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up
The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is broadly considered by investors as the yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at attractive prices. However, even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its limitations. While P/E enjoys great...
Zacks.com
Why You Should Add Vistra (VST) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
VST - Free Report) ongoing transformation generation portfolio, expansion of the customer base, strong liquidity, share repurchase and dividend make it a solid choice for investment in the utility space. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment....
Zacks.com
Top-Performing ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was mixed last week. The S&P 500 lost (down 1.6%), the Dow Jones gained (up 1.2%), the Nasdaq Composite nosedived (down 3.1%) and the Russell 2000 too slumped (down 1.2%) last week. Rising rate worries and recessionary fears were the key concerns. Though the annual U.S. inflation rate...
Zacks.com
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Reliance Steel Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
RS - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to RS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Reliance Steel's main business drivers. Los Angeles,...
Zacks.com
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street saw mixed trading last week. The S&P 500 lost (down 1.6%), the Dow Jones gained (up 1.2%), the Nasdaq Composite nosedived (down 3.1%) and the Russell 2000 too slumped (down 1.2%) last week. Rising rate worries and recessionary fears were the key concerns. Though the annual U.S. inflation...
Comments / 0