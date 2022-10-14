ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to keep kids safe on Halloween? Here's what Springfield police officers do

By Susan Szuch, Springfield News-Leader
While urban legends and ghost stories abound during Halloween, parents can take some simple actions to ensure scary situations are limited to house decorations and horror movies.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department’s Community Services Section shared some of the things they do when trick-or-treating with their own children.

Prepare for trick-or-treating

Officers Scott Wallace and John Van Gorden, police area representatives for downtown Springfield and southeast Springfield, respectively, both suggest parents plan out the route they’re going to walk.

“We typically plan out where we’re going to go, and kind of stick to that,” Van Gorden said.

Another thing parents might consider is whether there are sex offenders in the area. An interactive map of sex offenders is accessible on the Missouri Highway Patrol’s website .

Depending on the type of offense and when they were registered, they may be instructed to keep their lights off and not decorate their house. CSS Cpl. Michael Walker added that they’re supposed to post a sign, too, that says there is no candy at that address.

“We usually have, and Greene County usually has, a unit that goes out and checks during that night, too,” said Officer Brad Loveland, PAR for northwest Springfield.

If kids are trick-or-treating on their own, parents should know where they plan on going, and remind them of basic safety practices.

“Especially if parents aren’t going with them, remind them that you don’t go inside (houses) to get candy,” Wallace said. “If somebody wants to invite them inside, politely decline and move on to the next house. Don’t get into vehicles with strangers.”

Lovelace and his wife also take photos of their kids before they go out, so that they have an updated photo and documentation of what they’re wearing.

Safety first, candy later

When her kids are trick-or-treating, Officer Lauren Witty reminds them to stay on the sidewalks, when applicable, and to walk toward traffic if they have to be in the street.

“We also remind them to use the crosswalk. If there’s not one, look both ways, and as you’re crossing keep looking for cars,” Witty, PAR for central southeast Springfield, said.

While most kids are ready to turn in by the time the sun goes down, Van Gorden and Loveland’s kids use glowsticks or lanterns if they’re out when it starts getting dark.

Going with a group of parents and kids is also a good way to stay safe.

“I think the biggest thing is strength in numbers. If you’re a parent, you need to take your kids, that’s really what it comes down to. If not, make sure the kids are going with someone responsible and know who your kids are going with. That’s the biggest thing,” Van Gorden said.

On Halloween, drivers should beware and slow down

While parents can remind their children to be careful, ultimately, those on the road also bear responsibility when it comes to ensuring kids’ safety.

“It’s just a good reminder to slow down and be prepared for a lot of kids crossing the street, maybe getting excited about candy so they may run across the street when you’re not expecting them,” Witty said. “Kids can be unpredictable.”

Loveland also recommended that drivers roll their windows down so they can better hear when children might be around.

Inspecting candy keeps kids safe after trick-or-treating is over

For parents of kids with food allergies, like Loveland, checking candy at the end of the night is more about making sure that there aren’t any allergens.

”We’re not really looking for razor blades, ‘cause we don’t expect them,” Loveland said, but he and his wife check his daughter’s candy to ensure there isn’t anything she can’t have.

According to the SPD, “the persons crimes/special investigations is not aware of any incident to their knowledge where someone has reported nefarious items in their Halloween candy.”

Trick-or-treaters aren’t the only ones parents should worry about.

“If you have teenagers that are going to parties, that’s probably where you’re going to run into that, but there’s not very many drug dealers giving away free drugs,” Walker said.

Handing out drugs to trick-or-treaters is so unlikely that Walker’s joke about it garnered laughter from his officers: “If somebody does give you free drugs, say thank you, because drugs are expensive.”

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Want to keep kids safe on Halloween? Here's what Springfield police officers do

