Every 2023 Porsche Taycan Electric Car Is Getting A Range Bump
Porsche has unveiled new EPA estimated ranges for all Taycan variants, which will come via software updates that are retroactive. Here's what we can expect.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Autoblog
15 cars with the worst dealer markups, up to $17,000 over MSRP
Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
scitechdaily.com
Battery Tech Breakthrough: 10-Minute Charge Time Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable Electric Car
Scientists develop a new technique that charges EV batteries in just 10 minutes. A design breakthrough has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical electric vehicle battery. A paper detailing the record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy acquired for a longer travel range was published on October 12 in the journal Nature.
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
Vin Diesel's Car Collection Is Truly Incredible
As the patriarch of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, Vin Diesel has his very own car collection that is truly incredible.
Sony And Honda EV Team Up Will Be Here By 2026
Sony and Honda are coming together to create a premium electric car within the next four years, and we finally have some new details about the plan.
An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data
An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
teslarati.com
Tesla combats frozen door handles with clever new in-app feature
Tesla is helping owners in colder climates combat the issue of frozen door handles with a clever new in-app feature that will unlatch them. Tesla rolled out an update for its Smartphone application late last week, with a new “Unlatch Door” feature that will help open the door with the touch of a button.
The new EV tax credits explained
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 revises electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid tax Incentives.
The Polestar Electric Roadster Has No Right Looking This Good
The Polestar O2 Concept wasn't meant to be the star of the show at the brand's 2024 Polestar 3 event, but with a look like this, how could it not?
Porsche's Newest Electric Models Have Two Wheels, Not Four
After investing in EV technology, Porcsche is entering the two-wheel market with new electric bicycle offerings.
2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron First Drive: Premium Electric Approachability
Audi's Q4 e-tron isn't just its most affordable electric car but potentially its most appealing. There's sleek design and lots of tech, but is it sporty enough?
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV & 2024 AMG EQE SUV First Look: Compact SUVs With Big Electric Dreams
Late last month, I spent a couple of days in Denver with the flagship electric SUV of the Mercedes-EQ line, the 2023 EQS SUV. Based on the same EVA platform as the other EQ flagship, the EQS Sedan, the EQS SUV adds plenty of cargo room and an optional third row for big outings, plus three power levels, three trim levels, and range options between 285 and 305 miles. It's capable of some off-roading, too, but it's most at home on the rough city streets (and the nice ones), silently wafting by the luxury shops and fancy restaurants while its HEPA filter keeps out the less-pleasant scents of the real world from the cabin.
Superstrata eBike Review: Is It Worth The Wait?
A futuristic manufacturing process and the promise of a custom-fitted bicycle for the most extreme enthusiast -- could the Superstrata eBike be a winner?
Today's Wordle Answer #481 – October 13, 2022 Solution And Hints
If you've been a long-term Wordle fan, you'll know by now that sometimes the most common words are the most difficult to guess, and today is no exception.
Here's How Fast The 2022 Toyota Supra Really Is
The 2022 Toyota Supra packs a punch that is expected of such a well-known car. But do its specs tell the full story? Here's how fast the Supra can really go.
teslarati.com
Honda dealers want to be a part of Honda’s newest venture
The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.
The New 2023 BMW M2 Already Feels Like A Modern Classic
The 2023 BMW M2 heralds the arrival of the second-gen variant of the German automaker's smallest (yet more enticing) M car. The interweb is resplendent in teaser images and camouflaged spy shots of the much-awaited next-generation M2, proof of the marquee's relevance among Bimmer fans and enthusiasts worldwide. The first-gen BMW M2 was a sweet little ride with its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 365 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. However, the 2023 M2 is upping the ante with more of everything we adored about its predecessor.
pocketnow.com
Best Cases for Apple Watch Ultra
The new Apple Watch Ultra is the latest high-end smartwatch in Apple’s lineup, costing $799. It’s ideal for those living an active lifestyle and primarily aimed at those practicing extreme sports, such as divers, runners, and more. It’s also the first Apple Watch to be able to survive for three days on a single charge, although, that will largely depend on your individual use case. The new Apple Watch Ultra is one of the best new smartwatches in 2022 that money can buy.
