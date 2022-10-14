ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autoblog

15 cars with the worst dealer markups, up to $17,000 over MSRP

Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
Aviation International News

HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation

Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data

An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
teslarati.com

Tesla combats frozen door handles with clever new in-app feature

Tesla is helping owners in colder climates combat the issue of frozen door handles with a clever new in-app feature that will unlatch them. Tesla rolled out an update for its Smartphone application late last week, with a new “Unlatch Door” feature that will help open the door with the touch of a button.
SlashGear

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV & 2024 AMG EQE SUV First Look: Compact SUVs With Big Electric Dreams

Late last month, I spent a couple of days in Denver with the flagship electric SUV of the Mercedes-EQ line, the 2023 EQS SUV. Based on the same EVA platform as the other EQ flagship, the EQS Sedan, the EQS SUV adds plenty of cargo room and an optional third row for big outings, plus three power levels, three trim levels, and range options between 285 and 305 miles. It's capable of some off-roading, too, but it's most at home on the rough city streets (and the nice ones), silently wafting by the luxury shops and fancy restaurants while its HEPA filter keeps out the less-pleasant scents of the real world from the cabin.
DENVER, CO
teslarati.com

Honda dealers want to be a part of Honda’s newest venture

The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.
SlashGear

The New 2023 BMW M2 Already Feels Like A Modern Classic

The 2023 BMW M2 heralds the arrival of the second-gen variant of the German automaker's smallest (yet more enticing) M car. The interweb is resplendent in teaser images and camouflaged spy shots of the much-awaited next-generation M2, proof of the marquee's relevance among Bimmer fans and enthusiasts worldwide. The first-gen BMW M2 was a sweet little ride with its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 365 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. However, the 2023 M2 is upping the ante with more of everything we adored about its predecessor.
pocketnow.com

Best Cases for Apple Watch Ultra

The new Apple Watch Ultra is the latest high-end smartwatch in Apple’s lineup, costing $799. It’s ideal for those living an active lifestyle and primarily aimed at those practicing extreme sports, such as divers, runners, and more. It’s also the first Apple Watch to be able to survive for three days on a single charge, although, that will largely depend on your individual use case. The new Apple Watch Ultra is one of the best new smartwatches in 2022 that money can buy.
