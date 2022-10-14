Meet Rick Olson and Mark Weatherly, the candidates running in Iowa House District 39

Democratic state Rep. Rick Olson faces a challenge from Republican Mark Weatherly in an Iowa House district that includes parts of Des Moines and Pleasant Hill.

The two candidates are facing off in Iowa House District 39.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal, statewide and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Who is Rick Olson?

Age: 71

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up? Des Moines

Current town of residence: Des Moines

Education: Attended Grand View College. Received undergraduate and law degrees from Drake University.

Occupation: Attorney

Political experience and civic activities: Nine-term state representative, member of the Iowa State Bar Association, Polk County Bar Association, Iowa Association for Justice, Des Moines Elks, Moose International, and Farm Bureau. Past board member of the Iowa Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and past member of the Polk County Magistrate Appointing Commission.

Who is Mark Weatherly?

Age: 62

Party: Republican

Where did you grow up? Des Moines

Current town of residence: Pleasant Hill

Education: BA Management, MBA, PhD Educational Leadership

Occupation: College professor/business consultant

Political experience and civic activities: I have lived on the east side of Des Moines my entire life. I have been married for 37 years; have three children and four grandchildren. I started my career in the roofing industry. I went to school at night and worked my way up into management. I currently teach business management to college students. This is my first time running for public office and I look forward to using my experiences to serve District 39.

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Olson: Providing our children with every educational opportunity through investing in public schools.

Weatherly: Individual freedom — I want to ensure Iowa remains free for our children and grandchildren.

Iowans are struggling with rising costs and inflation. What can the state do to help them make ends meet?

Olson: Although inflation is high, jobs at historically high hourly rates are plentiful, if you can find affordable daycare and have a valid driver's license to get to work. Though the state has helped expand daycare availability, they have failed to provide relief to thousands of Iowans whose driving privileges have been suspended or revoked often for reasons unrelated to driving. This needs to change. Further, if you fail to pay a fine, not only is your driver's license suspended, but the unpaid fine becomes a judgment against you. The state should waive delinquent fines and court costs and reinstate driver's licenses for those who do not have the ability to pay. Let's get all able Iowans working.

Weatherly: Lower taxes and incentivize strong economic growth.

What do you believe Iowa’s abortion policy should be? Do you think abortion should be banned entirely? Do you think Iowa should have no restrictions? If you believe there should be some restrictions, please be specific about the restrictions and the exceptions you support.

Olson: I believe in protecting a woman's right to make her own reproductive healthcare choices.

Weatherly: I believe every Iowan's life should be protected. With regard to the issue of abortion, I believe there should be an exception in the case of a dire threat to the life of the mother. As an elected official, I will support legislation that supports mothers, their children and their families.

What is the best way to improve Iowa’s education system?

Olson: In an earlier question, this newspaper stated "Iowans are struggling with rising costs and inflation," so are public schools. We must adequately fund our public schools, which at a minimum means providing funding that exceeds inflation and rising fixed costs, i.e. electric, fuel, negotiated salary increases, rising insurance costs, etc. We have failed in our funding and will further cripple public education should the governor's voucher proposal for private K-12 schools become law.

Weatherly: Supporting parental involvement, ensuring teachers are adequately equipped with resources to teach our students well, and providing educational opportunities that meet the needs of each family and their students.

What new laws, if any, do you believe Iowa should pass regarding guns?

Olson: Before you can buy a handgun, you should complete a gun safety course. In that you cannot "open carry" in the Capitol or on Capitol grounds, I think the same should apply statewide, and open carry should be prohibited.

Weatherly: I believe in the 2nd Amendment: "The right of people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."