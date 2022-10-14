Pratt: The battle of ultimate evil vs. ultimate good

Ultimate evil vs. ultimate good describes the state of the world as we understand it in human terms today, but strangely we cannot seem to recognize which is which, often finding ourselves in deadly standoffs.

Through the ages, people groups have waged wars against each other in order to bring about an orderly society of safety and contentment, but such victories seem lost within the practice of much evil. Winning a battle does not guarantee the peace for long without challenge.

According to biblical literature from the Judeo-Christian perspective, the original quarrel grew out of Angel Lucifer's desire to vanquish God so that he could take the place of supreme ruler of all that was, is and will be in Eternity.

It was ultimate insurrection as Lucifer, commander of God's angelic army, went to work among the angelic armies he commanded to spoil what he must have seen as a threat to his own ambition.

Evidently, God's plan to create a world populated by an entirely new kind of creature called mankind angered Lucifer. Unlike the angels, these humans would be elevated to become sons and daughters of Eternal Royalty.

Knowing all things, God kicks Lucifer and his band of recruits out of Heaven. It is interesting that throughout history, a variety of similar stories emerge as humankind develops into families and then tribal groups who spread across the created and changing Earth. Climate change? How about drifting continents.

A variety of the earliest religions have stories with interesting similarities, the earliest being the great flood epics designed to destroy those who are evil.

What is it that triggers Lucifer to eliminate humanity by any means possible, including self-destruction through horrendous weaponry?

It never occurred to Lucifer that the son of God would volunteer to save the soul of man, which God himself placed in what he calls the Crown of Creation. God elevates mankind into a relative of himself – which includes Holy Spirit and Son. Humans are called children of God. He not only gives them eternal life, but also the choice to be among Heaven's royal sons and daughters.

Who would reject such privilege? There are those who celebrate, even prefer, evil in all its many guises. But it is also true that none of us fits the rule of perfection to become a citizen of Heaven. This is what Lucifer knew from the beginning as he directed his agents to temp mankind into every evil.

Again, God intervenes in an astounding way – the God who created us gives us the most costly escape plan ever devised. He allows the dearest part of himself, his only Son, who volunteers to pay the heavy price for our misdeeds, contingent upon our willingness to submit and accept this gift of a Heavenly dwelling place forever.

We call the payment plan “Easter,” the demonstration of God's power over the evil Lucifer and his followers. Jesus, the heavenly Prince of Peace, came to Earth as an infant, to experience the life of mankind, sacrificing that life in the most painful way in order that we could live with him forever as heavenly brothers and sisters.

Some dismiss biblical accounts as “folklore,” but as mankind finds ways to explore once considered unreachable spaces, we must also ponder the real self-destruction weaponry available today.

We have opportunity to look again to the ancient stories of our beginning as well as to ponder the biblical book of Revelation about a restored Earth and a Heavenly Kingdom. The battle for mankind's souls will end in a manner described in some astounding concepts for the time in which it was written. Read them not to inject fear, but to offer hope.

Beth Pratt retired as religion editor from the Avalanche-Journal after 25 years. You can email her at beth.pratt@cheerful.com.