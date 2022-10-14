Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
AP Business Summary for the week of Oct. 10
Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research. By DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and PAUL WISEMAN - Associated Press. This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the fallout from bank failures. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio's research had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.” The panel says that the findings of the three in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets and dealing with financial crises.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
The Kremlin is refusing to confirm that the Russian military is using Iranian drones in its attacks on Ukraine
U.S. ambassador: Nuclear proliferation on Korean Peninsula 'irresponsible and dangerous'
Amid rising provocations from Pyongyang and calls in Seoul to redeploy nuclear arms, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea said Tuesday that expanding the use of tactical nuclear weapons was "irresponsible and dangerous."
Powerball results for Oct. 17, 2022: Did anyone win the $480 million jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot has crossed the $500 million threshold after last night's drawing produced no winners, with the jackpot now up to an estimated $508 million or a cash value of $256.3 million. Monday's winning numbers were 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60. The red Powerball was 25 and the Power Play was 3X. ...
Why the US House of Representatives has 435 seats – and how that could change
As the population of the U.S. has grown over the past century, the House of Representatives has gotten worse at being representative of the people it serves. That doesn’t have to happen – and it wasn’t always the case. The House is the one segment of the...
Mayor: Juarez welcomes Venezuelan migrants, but crisis could have been prevented
The mayor of Juarez says he will open a new municipal shelter to ensure migrants from Venezuela are not staying on city streets, as it happened on Sunday.
What happened to #MeToo? 5 years on, women take stock of the movement
Once again, disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein sits in a courtroom, on trial in Los Angeles while the reckoning the accusations against him launched marks a significant milestone this month: It's been five years since a brief hashtag — #MeToo — galvanized a broad social movement. The Associated Press...
