Gas prices drop across Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?
As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
etxview.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
abc12.com
New poll shows Michigan governors race getting much tighter
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new poll shows some of Michigan's key ballot races may be tightening as the November general election gets closer. The Michigan Association of Broadcasters along with The White Law Firm asked 640 likely voters who they were choosing for Michigan's next governor. 48.7% chose Democrat...
wcsx.com
Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
Proposal 1 aims to shake up Michigan government, but for better or worse?
Michigan has the strictest term limits in the nation. The state is also one of only two with no financial disclosure requirements for elected officials. By amending Michigan’s Constitution, Proposal 1 would change both those things. It would rejigger term limits and provide a measure of financial disclosure where there was none before.
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Monday To Honor World War II POW
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Monday, October 17 to honor the service of Private First-Class Soldier Lowell Smith. The flag lowering will coincide with Smith’s funeral. “On behalf of the entire state of Michigan,...
WLUC
What to know about Michigan ballot Proposal One
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As you head to the polls next month, you’ll see three proposals on your ballot. Proposal One would change limits for state senate and house terms. Rather than allowing three, two-year terms in the House and two, four-year terms in the Senate for a total of 14 years – the proposal would allow 12 total years in the legislature without a limit on which branch they occupy.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
VIDEO: Michigan hit with early winter storm
It's a scene you normally wouldn't expect to see for at least another month or so — snowy gusts piling up on cars. Video provided by Storyful shows Monday morning's winter storm conditions creating snow drifts in a Michigan parking lot.
World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here.
Michigan DNR busts group with 463 pounds of illegally caught salmon
Conservation officers at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are constantly looking for wildlife taken by poachers. But it's not every day they haul in 460 pounds of poached fish. An angler's tip led the DNR to recover salmon that was illegally taken on Tuesday. Behind the fish caper is a...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
fox2detroit.com
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Toys R Us returns to Michigan with 14 locations now open; here’s where to find them
Those who didn’t want to grow up can rejoice as Toys R Us has returned to Michigan. Four years after the toy retailer shuttered the doors on all of its stores, the company is back on a smaller scale and has opened 14 locations inside Macy’s stores in Michigan.
