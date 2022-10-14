ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gas prices drop across Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?

As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
MICHIGAN STATE
etxview.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

New poll shows Michigan governors race getting much tighter

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new poll shows some of Michigan's key ballot races may be tightening as the November general election gets closer. The Michigan Association of Broadcasters along with The White Law Firm asked 640 likely voters who they were choosing for Michigan's next governor. 48.7% chose Democrat...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Monday To Honor World War II POW

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Monday, October 17 to honor the service of Private First-Class Soldier Lowell Smith. The flag lowering will coincide with Smith’s funeral. “On behalf of the entire state of Michigan,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

What to know about Michigan ballot Proposal One

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As you head to the polls next month, you’ll see three proposals on your ballot. Proposal One would change limits for state senate and house terms. Rather than allowing three, two-year terms in the House and two, four-year terms in the Senate for a total of 14 years – the proposal would allow 12 total years in the legislature without a limit on which branch they occupy.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here. 
BOYNE FALLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy