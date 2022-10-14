ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missaukee County, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?

As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here. 
BOYNE FALLS, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City

Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

East Jordan man convicted for stealing property from employer

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from East Jordan was convicted of theft charges on Tuesday, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Coty Lee Gilmore, 34, was convicted in the 33rd Circuit Court for the following charges:. One count of receiving or concealing stolen property worth $1,000...
EAST JORDAN, MI
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Harrison, MI

People continually flock to Harrison, Michigan, because of its beauty and treasures. You are reading: Things to do in harrison michigan | 15 Best Things to Do in Harrison, MI. This city is also proud of its motto, “20 lakes in 20 minutes.”. How did this place get such...
HARRISON, MI
9&10 News

Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County

On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. The 33-year-old man from Shepherd passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene when they were informed...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
BOYNE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary

EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
EVART, MI
9&10 News

Former Isabella County Sherriff Passes Away

Former Sherriff Barry Delau passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family, according to the Isabella County Sherriff’s Office. Sheriff Delau was employed by the Isabella County Sheriffs Office in 1973, and was employed as a road patrol deputy and K9 Officer. In 1989, K9 Deputy Delau was elected as the Sheriff, holding the position until his retirement in 2004.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Man killed, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was killed, and a woman was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Isabella County Monday morning. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were originally responding...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

