Grand Rapids Business Journal
Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?
As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here.
ahealthiermichigan.org
How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City
Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
UpNorthLive.com
East Jordan man convicted for stealing property from employer
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from East Jordan was convicted of theft charges on Tuesday, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Coty Lee Gilmore, 34, was convicted in the 33rd Circuit Court for the following charges:. One count of receiving or concealing stolen property worth $1,000...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Harrison, MI
People continually flock to Harrison, Michigan, because of its beauty and treasures. You are reading: Things to do in harrison michigan | 15 Best Things to Do in Harrison, MI. This city is also proud of its motto, “20 lakes in 20 minutes.”. How did this place get such...
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. The 33-year-old man from Shepherd passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene when they were informed...
UpNorthLive.com
Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
recordpatriot.com
Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary
EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
Former Isabella County Sherriff Passes Away
Former Sherriff Barry Delau passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family, according to the Isabella County Sherriff’s Office. Sheriff Delau was employed by the Isabella County Sheriffs Office in 1973, and was employed as a road patrol deputy and K9 Officer. In 1989, K9 Deputy Delau was elected as the Sheriff, holding the position until his retirement in 2004.
Michigan man convicted of killing neighbor’s dog after animal walked into his yard
CHARLEVOIX, MI -- A Boyne City man faces up to four years in prison after he was convicted last week of third degree killing or torturing of an animal. According to 9&10 News, Jared Friedrich, 31, testified during the trial to shooting a neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose and wandered into his yard.
WNEM
Man killed, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was killed, and a woman was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Isabella County Monday morning. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were originally responding...
‘Death crash’ survivor walks out of Mary Free Bed after considered quadriplegic
A motorcycle crash in Lake County nearly killed the driver back in September, but in just 30 days, Andy Hoffman went from being listed as a quadriplegic to walking out of Mary Free Bed on Friday.
Man stabbed in neck, face, tongue after failing to buy woman food, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – A man suffered multiple stab wounds, including a large laceration to his neck, in an attack Sunday, Oct. 16, by a woman who was upset the victim did not buy her food, police said. The victim, 49, suffered stab wounds to his neck, face, tongue...
