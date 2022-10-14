ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicagoland weather: Unseasonably cold temps, snow showers likely

CHICAGO - The weather bureau has put out a Winter Weather Advisory for Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana. There is concern for a narrow, but impressive band of accumulating snow late Monday afternoon and Monday night. Unseasonably cold conditions will prevail Monday, along with gusty northwest winds. There will...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago makes list of most haunted cities in the US

CHICAGO - Have you ever had any spooky experiences in Chicago?. A list by 'Travel and Leisure" ranks Chicago number two on its list of the most haunted cities in America. H.H. Holmes, the country's first serial killer, murdered dozens of women in his "Murder Castle," in the Englewood neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hundreds of dancers compete for ballet scholarships in Chicago area

CHICAGO - Hundreds of dancers from the Chicago area competed for scholarships to ballet schools and companies on Saturday and Sunday. The "Youth America Grand Prix" was held at the Dominican University Performing Arts Center in River Forest, and at the Joffrey Ballet Tower in Chicago's Loop. The organization said...
CHICAGO, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL

If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
AURORA, IL
nypressnews.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Buses, trains still ghosting commuters in Chicago

CHICAGO - It’s been two months since CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., speaking to the City Club of Chicago, vowed to fix the reliability issues plaguing one of the nation’s largest transit systems. But the problem continues to fester, forcing commuters to miss appointments, arrive late to work...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A young man was hospitalized after being shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim was on a sidewalk along West Adams near South Keeler around 12:40 p.m. when he was shot. He was wounded in the left hip and right leg. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 39, shot while walking in River North

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking in River North Sunday night. At about 11:11 p.m., a 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West Ontario when a person inside a dark blue sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 in custody after crashing stolen car, striking Chicago police vehicle on South Side

CHICAGO - Two suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle, striking a Chicago police squad car and then fleeing the scene early Monday on Chicago's South Side. At about 12:34 a.m., a male driver of a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonatta was traveling the wrong way in the 7600 block of South Green when he struck several parked vehicles and a squad car, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy