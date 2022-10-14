Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
myfox28columbus.com
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for serial cigarette thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Grove City, Bexley, Pickerington, and Westerville have all reported a man swiping cartons of cigarettes from gas stations. The man struck three times at Grove City-area gas stations on Sept. 18. Crime Stoppers said the suspect requests a couple of cartons, then attempts payment with a credit card that declines.
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for 2 different suspects caught on camera using stolen credit cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects that were caught on camera attempting to use stolen credit cards in two different cases. On Aug. 2, a Columbus woman reported multiple credit cards stolen from her unlocked car. She was notified by her credit card company that transactions had been made with the stolen cards, police said.
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old shot at east Columbus club dies from injuries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl who was shot inside an east Columbus club last month has died from her injuries this morning. Khaterra Griffin, who was referred to as the 17-year-old victim in all previous reporting, was shot and critically injured at The Queen Of Hearts Pub on East Livingston Avenue on Sept. 25.
myfox28columbus.com
Police: Columbus officers shoot at man with rifle during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said no one was injured after officers fired at a man with a rifle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive when they heard gunshots. While searching the area the officers witnessed an SUV driving fast and initiated a traffic stop.
myfox28columbus.com
Man pleads guilty to multiple attempted murder counts in I-71 shootout with police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police on I-71 changed his plea to guilty Friday after previously seeking an insanity defense. Jonathon Myers, 21, was indicted on 27 counts related to the March gunfire along the busy interstate in Delaware County. Court...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
myfox28columbus.com
'It's an open wound losing her,' Friend of 17-year-old shooting victim shares her sadness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One week after loved ones buried 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes, they're planning for her younger sister's funeral. Minister Tiara Walton, a close friend of the sisters, said the family is hurting right now. Shamira Rhodes and 17-year-old Kha'terra Griffin were shot at the Queen of Hearts...
13 Ohio accused gang members arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
myfox28columbus.com
Mother shares pain of families of four teens who died from gun violence this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teens died from gun violence in the last week, and as loved ones grieve the loss of their kids, they're calling for change. "It’s hurting," Shawna Brady said. "It’s hurting a lot of people and a lot of families. I understand the feeling of what it’s like. Even just to hear it on the news I break down. It triggers me back to my son as well."
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
The Bellefontaine Police Department arrested Juanita Patterson, 57, of Uhrichsville, OH on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patterson due to her registration being fictitious. Patterson was nervous during the traffic stop and admitted having a history of drug use and being arrested in the past...
Man, 18, charged with murder in 15-year-old’s shooting death at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks, 15, at Franklin Park Monday. According to court records, Roshawn Adkins Jr. has been charged with murder and has a warrant for his arrest. CPD major crimes bureau commander Mark Denner spoke to the media to […]
myfox28columbus.com
Section of Alton Darby Road in Hilliard reopens after gas line break
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Alton Darby Road in Hilliard has reopened after a gas line break Monday afternoon. Alton Darby was closed between Scioto Darby Road and Fairway Commons. Hilliard City Schools said there are no evacuations but the gas leak and road closure will impact school bus routes...
myfox28columbus.com
Hilliard woman wins female Columbus marathon, Colorado man qualifies for Olympic trials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a race packed with competitors from across the country, one of Central Ohio's own took first place in the female race. Sarah Biehl of Hilliard crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:39:01. Hollyann Swann of Huntington, West Virginia,...
WSAZ
Waverly man killed in crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
myfox28columbus.com
AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
myfox28columbus.com
75 people referred to Ohio AG over possible election fraud, secretary of state says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 75 people are being investigated for possible election fraud after a new round of reviews, the Ohio secretary of state says. Sec. LaRose said his office has referred a total of 630 cases of election fraud since he took office. It's unclear how many of...
