COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teens died from gun violence in the last week, and as loved ones grieve the loss of their kids, they're calling for change. "It’s hurting," Shawna Brady said. "It’s hurting a lot of people and a lot of families. I understand the feeling of what it’s like. Even just to hear it on the news I break down. It triggers me back to my son as well."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO