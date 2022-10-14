ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for serial cigarette thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Grove City, Bexley, Pickerington, and Westerville have all reported a man swiping cartons of cigarettes from gas stations. The man struck three times at Grove City-area gas stations on Sept. 18. Crime Stoppers said the suspect requests a couple of cartons, then attempts payment with a credit card that declines.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for 2 different suspects caught on camera using stolen credit cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects that were caught on camera attempting to use stolen credit cards in two different cases. On Aug. 2, a Columbus woman reported multiple credit cards stolen from her unlocked car. She was notified by her credit card company that transactions had been made with the stolen cards, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

17-year-old shot at east Columbus club dies from injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl who was shot inside an east Columbus club last month has died from her injuries this morning. Khaterra Griffin, who was referred to as the 17-year-old victim in all previous reporting, was shot and critically injured at The Queen Of Hearts Pub on East Livingston Avenue on Sept. 25.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police: Columbus officers shoot at man with rifle during traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said no one was injured after officers fired at a man with a rifle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive when they heard gunshots. While searching the area the officers witnessed an SUV driving fast and initiated a traffic stop.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

13 Ohio accused gang members arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mother shares pain of families of four teens who died from gun violence this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teens died from gun violence in the last week, and as loved ones grieve the loss of their kids, they're calling for change. "It’s hurting," Shawna Brady said. "It’s hurting a lot of people and a lot of families. I understand the feeling of what it’s like. Even just to hear it on the news I break down. It triggers me back to my son as well."
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges

The Bellefontaine Police Department arrested Juanita Patterson, 57, of Uhrichsville, OH on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patterson due to her registration being fictitious. Patterson was nervous during the traffic stop and admitted having a history of drug use and being arrested in the past...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Section of Alton Darby Road in Hilliard reopens after gas line break

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Alton Darby Road in Hilliard has reopened after a gas line break Monday afternoon. Alton Darby was closed between Scioto Darby Road and Fairway Commons. Hilliard City Schools said there are no evacuations but the gas leak and road closure will impact school bus routes...
HILLIARD, OH
WSAZ

Waverly man killed in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
WAVERLY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy