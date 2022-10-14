ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

WSBS

This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever

A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Car goes for a swim

IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Crash closes Outer Linebrook Road, knocks power out

IPSWICH ― No injuries are being reported in a car accident on Outer Linebrook Road. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday in the area of number 359, a few doors up from Cumberland Farms. The driver, an Ipswich woman who lives nearby, was not injured. Her car,...
IPSWICH, MA
homenewshere.com

In a battle of unbeaten teams, Billerica gets a leg up

BILLERICA – Like any other football game, there's usually a handful of plays that ultimately gives one team the win and the other team the loss. On Friday night, before a jammed-packed crowd at the new gorgeous facility at Billerica Memorial High School, the two longtime rivals who both entered the game unbeaten, made a handful of big plays to keep their teams in contention for the victory. But in the end, Billerica made a lot more than Tewksbury, and that ultimately was the difference in their 35-21 victory.
BILLERICA, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA

The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
IPSWICH, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day

New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
WELLS, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified

BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
BEVERLY, MA
bostonhassle.com

Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs

Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
BOSTON, MA

