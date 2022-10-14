Read full article on original website
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Free & Fun Weymouth Trunk-or-Treat Event Will Include Character Meet & Greets, Food Trucks & More!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in MassachusettsThe Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever
A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
thelocalne.ws
Car goes for a swim
IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
thelocalne.ws
Crash closes Outer Linebrook Road, knocks power out
IPSWICH ― No injuries are being reported in a car accident on Outer Linebrook Road. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday in the area of number 359, a few doors up from Cumberland Farms. The driver, an Ipswich woman who lives nearby, was not injured. Her car,...
homenewshere.com
In a battle of unbeaten teams, Billerica gets a leg up
BILLERICA – Like any other football game, there's usually a handful of plays that ultimately gives one team the win and the other team the loss. On Friday night, before a jammed-packed crowd at the new gorgeous facility at Billerica Memorial High School, the two longtime rivals who both entered the game unbeaten, made a handful of big plays to keep their teams in contention for the victory. But in the end, Billerica made a lot more than Tewksbury, and that ultimately was the difference in their 35-21 victory.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on finding a new address after hitting it big on Powerball ticket
A Massachusetts man plans on making a big move after hitting some big money on a Powerball lottery ticket recently. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ghanashyam Niraula is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in a recent drawing.
Former Whittier Farms farmhouse in Sutton sacrificed for firefighter training
SUTTON — Fire departments from Sutton, Millbury, Uxbridge and Auburn conducted a controlled burn of the old Whittier Farms farmhouse Saturday on Town Farm Road. The last dairy farm in Sutton, Whittier Farms was founded in 1945 by Robert and Harold Whittier. Whittier Farms later moved to its current...
Two Massachusetts cities ranked among the Top 20 best places to live in U.S.
For those looking to settle down, there’s fewer places better than the Bay State, according to a new ranking. According to the online financial magazine, Money, both Somerville and Milton are two of the country’s most desirable locations, ranking seventh and seventeenth on their Top 50 list of the greatest cities to live in the United States.
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified
BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
Two people killed in a five car crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a five-vehicle crash left two people dead and two others injured early Saturday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash just...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man trapped in heavy equipment at scrap metal recycling plant
“On Thursday afternoon, members of the Everett Fire Department responded to a call for an industrial accident at Scrap It Incorporated, which is a metal scrap yard located at 431 2nd Street in Everett. Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON VOTES: Voting Early In The State Election? See What The Ballot Looks Like
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Town Clerk’s Office recently uploaded to its website a sample of the ballot that Wilmington voters will use when voting early or absentee in this year’s State Election. View the sample ballot HERE. Early Voting will be conducted in Town Hall Auditorium...
Update: 6 people injured in gunfire on Webster Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — Six victims were found shot early Saturday morning in and around a Webster Street warehouse, according to police. Police officers converged on the building, at 88 Webster St., shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, to check out the report of a male shooting victim, Lt. Sean Murtha said during a press conference...
bostonhassle.com
Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs
Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
