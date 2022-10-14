BILLERICA – Like any other football game, there's usually a handful of plays that ultimately gives one team the win and the other team the loss. On Friday night, before a jammed-packed crowd at the new gorgeous facility at Billerica Memorial High School, the two longtime rivals who both entered the game unbeaten, made a handful of big plays to keep their teams in contention for the victory. But in the end, Billerica made a lot more than Tewksbury, and that ultimately was the difference in their 35-21 victory.

BILLERICA, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO