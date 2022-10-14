Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The Top Week 6 NFL Storylines: Kliff Kingsbury, Cooper Rush and Tom Brady
With October’s third edition of Monday Night Football in the rearview mirror, the sixth week of NFL action is in the can. While we can’t get to everything — like what former NFL QB Robert Griffin III enjoyed about playing on the road — here are four of the top Week 6 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week along with a stellar video of Bill Belichick rejecting rookie special-teamer Brenden Schooler’s attempt to gift him the football after a fumble recovery in Week 6.)
The Ringer
Everything You Need to Know About Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season
Week 6 started with a Commanders-Bears snoozefest in Chicago. But things picked up on Sunday when the Jets stunned Aaron Rodgers and his Packers, and the Steelers upset Tom Brady and the Bucs. Also, Josh Allen one-upped Patrick Mahomes, leading the Bills to a victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City—and the Eagles still can’t lose, beating the Cowboys to improve to 6-0 on the season. Before the Monday Night Football clash between the Broncos and the Chargers wraps up the latest round of games, check out The Ringer’s NFL coverage to read up on the most talked-about story lines from Week 6:
The Ringer
The Eagles Defeat the Cowboys AND the Phillies Are in the NLCS!
What a glorious weekend for Philly sports fans as the Eagles beat their hated rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Phillies are headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are going into the bye week as the only remaining undefeated team at 6-0. Sheil and Ben dissect what the Eagles have been doing on both sides of the ball to remain undefeated and what improvements they need to make in order to have a long postseason run (46:28). Plus, the Phightin’ Phillies are on a run that we haven’t seen in over a decade. Sheil has a series preview as the Phils are set to face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
The Ringer
The Five Biggest Takeaways From the Bills’ Win Over the Chiefs
I hope Tom Brady was watching Bills-Chiefs on Sunday. Two weeks ago, the 45-year-old Buccaneers quarterback lodged a complaint about the quality of football he had been seeing early in the 2022 NFL season. It wasn’t just the ramblings of a cranky old man stuck in a bad offense himself—it’s a take that’s also been echoed by fans.
The Ringer
Brady’s Grisly Year, Mediocre QBpalooza, the Frisky Pats, and MLB Playoff Fixes With Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Eagles rolling to 6-0 after defeating the Cowboys, struggling to identify the second-best team in the NFC, the Jets’ win over the Packers, Buccaneers-Steelers, Cardinals-Seahawks, “Panic Teams,” Bills-Chiefs, Ravens-Giants, and Patriots-Browns (2:02). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 7 (39:35), before checking in on the MLB playoffs (1:06:16). They close the show with Parent Corner (1:16:58).
The Ringer
Week 6 Recap: Bills Outlast the Chiefs, Eagles Remain Undefeated, Packers and Bucs Struggle
Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to recap the Bills’ impressive victory over the Chiefs. They discuss the impact of Von Miller, what made the difference in the game, and look ahead to potential meetings between these two down the line (2:02). Then, Nora and Steven discuss their winners and losers, including the Vikings, Jags, the NFC West, and more (26:13).
The Ringer
The NY Trifecta: Yankees Force Game 5, Jets Stun Packers, and Another Late-Game Victory for the Giants
(1:09) — YANKEES: The Yankees survive and force a Game 5 after a 4-2 win over the Guardians in Game 4 of the ALDS. (8:29) — GIANTS: The Giants improve to 5-1 behind their defense and more late-game heroics against the Ravens. (12:03) — JETS: The Jets go...
The Ringer
Week 6 Winners, Losers, and Kyle Pitts Scores a TD
We recap Week 6 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend. We cover the underdog bonanza, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers looking their age, Kyle Pitts scoring a TD, Ja’Marr Chase’s re-emergence, Rhamondre Stevenson and the Zero RB boom, and we induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book. We also hold a special case of Fantasy Court involving Craig and his friends.
The Ringer
Backyard Breaks Drama, NFL and MLB Price Check, and Mailbag
Mike and Jesse begin this week by addressing the Backyard Breaks situation that has blown up on social media (4:00). Then, they review NFL card prices to see who is rising and falling (19:00), before picking one player on the remaining MLB teams who is “investable” (34:00). Finally, they preview upcoming releases (50:00) and close the show by answering your mailbag questions (64:00).
The Ringer
Bailey Zappe Carries the Suddenly Dangerous Patriots With James White, Plus Celtics Season Over/Unders
Brian shares his instant reaction to the Patriots’ dominant win over the Browns (0:30), before he chats with former Pats running back James White about the game, QB Bailey Zappe’s impressive performance, some fun Bill Belichick stories, and more (18:00). Then, Brian takes a crack at some Celtics season over/unders (38:00).
The Ringer
Waiver Wire Targets for Week 7
(02:36) - RB Targets. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
