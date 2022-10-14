ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1240 WJIM

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Best TV Shows and Movies Set In Michigan

As the weather gets cooler and we'll spend more time indoors, under blankets and in front of the TV... you might want to start with this Michigan-set list of shows & movies. #1 'Home Improvement' with Tim The Tool Man Taylor in "Tool Time" Set in Detroit, but really filmed...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!

We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Phillips Orchards Is Bringing Delicious Hard Cider To Lansing

Fall in Michigan is a beautiful time of year. The orchards are open for u-pick apples, the cider is flowing, and the smell of donuts fills the air. And while many orchards specialize in apple cider, not everyone does hard cider (you know, for those of us 21 years and older). But there's a place in St Johns that does, and they're making their way here to Lansing...
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

“Silver Bells in the City” Announcing 38th Year

Officials in Lansing have announced plans for the 38th "Silver Bells in the City" celebration. "Silver Bells in the City" will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm in downtown Lansing. The city and state will be offering free parking after 5pm at several downtown locations, including the North Capitol and South Capitol Ramps, the North Grand Ramp, and the Townsend Ramp.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Useful Trunk or Treat Info For a Good Halloween 2022

I am a huge fan of Halloween. When I was a kid it was all bout getting the most candy that I could. Now that I am an adult and have kids, it's all bout them. Times have changed. "Back in my day" we went to as many houses as possible to score the biggest cache of candy. Of course we were safe, we never trick or treated alone and you bet my parents checked each piece of candy that I received. They looked for things like puncture holes from needles, razor blades and even glass. One thing we never ate were homemade food items like popcorn balls and caramel apples. I am a trusting person but will not allow my kids to eat those items either.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Michigan Teen Leaps Off Bridge In Attempt To Avoid Arrest

A night in jail or a 30 foot drop onto the cold, hard earth? This poor Michigan teen got both. Teen Was Driving A Stolen Ford Mustang Shelby GT-500 When He Ran Out Of Gas. The bad night out started late Wednesday when the 14-year-old boy was one of several teens who swiped brand new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s from the Flat Rock Ford Assembly Plant. The cars have a sticker price well above $100,000.
WOODHAVEN, MI
1240 WJIM

Jury Convicts Michigan Man For Using Elmo Doll Inappropriately

A housing inspector from Oakland County is heading to jail after misunderstanding what 'Tickle Me' meant. Kevin VanLuven, 60, was busted in March of last year after a nanny cam at an Oxford Township home caught him using a child's 'Tickle Me Elmo' plushy to pleasure himself. The incident received national attention for all the wrong reasons.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley Resigning

Michigan State president Dr. Samuel Stanley is resigning as the school's president in a video statement posted to YouTube on Thursday morning. As the video shows, Dr. Stanley feels that he has lost confidence in the MSU Board of Trustees, despite vocal support from a segment of faculty and others at the university:
EAST LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Why Did This Person Wait Five Months To Report $10,000 Cash Missing?

I try not to make it a habit of carrying around a ton of cash. I got jumped once when I lived in Oklahoma and had all the cash on me (and my car) stolen in the process. But, at most, I might have $50 on me on a good day. But, if I happened to get jumped again, and my money stolen again, I'm pretty sure I'd be calling the cops right away... not this guy, apparently.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy