Where to Watch and Stream The Fear of God: 25 Years of The Exorcist Free Online
Cast: Mark Kermode Ellen Burstyn William O'Malley William Friedkin Max von Sydow. A behind-the-scenes retrospective made for the twenty-fifth anniversary of the classic horror film, The Exorcist. Includes interviews with Linda Blair and the other stars of the film, along with commentary from the director and writer on some of the deeper meanings behind the elements they used to terrify their audiences, and previously unreleased footage including make-up tests and deleted scenes.
Where to Watch and Stream Maria, the Wonderful Weaver Free Online
Cast: Ninel Myshkova Viktor Perevalov Mikhail Kuznetsov Anatoli Kubatsky Olga Khadhapuridze. THE MAGIC WEAVER is a film about an old soldier helps a young boy find his mother, who's been kidnapped to the magical underwater kingdom in a remote Russian lake. Is Maria, the Wonderful Weaver on Netflix ?. Unfortunately,...
Where to Watch and Stream Babenco: Tell Me When I Die Free Online
Cast: Héctor Babenco Willem Dafoe Bárbara Paz Ana Simonsen Pedro Simonsen. Besieged by cancer and nearing the end, the genius Argentine-Brazilian filmmaker Héctor Babenco (1946-2016) asks Bárbara Paz, his wife, for one last wish: to be the protagonist of his own death. Is Babenco: Tell Me...
New live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
Werewolf by Night Director Shoots Down the Idea of Helming Blade
Marvel is currently searching for a new director to take over Blade in the wake of Bassam Tariq's exit from the project a few weeks ago. One of the names that fans are currently suggesting is Michael Giacchino, who recently had success with his work on Werewolf by Night. However, it looks like we may now have to put his name out of the contention.
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc Memorial Edition Episode 4 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Guts is unsure about his role in the Band of the Hawk and his bond with Griffith now that Julius and Adonis have died. What will happen to Guts and Griffith's friendship in Berserk: The Golden Age Arc Memorial Edition Episode 4?. Table of Contents. Berserk: The Golden Age Arc...
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk deletes tweet that teased Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business collaboration with Kanye West, despite the rapper’s recent antisemitic rants and attacks on George Floyd.On Monday, Musk tweeted out a meme that seemed to hint at potential team-up with West and Parler, the right-wing social network that the rapper entered into an agreement to acquire this week.Hours later, that same tweet was deleted without comment from the Tesla chief executive.Earlier, Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate the rapper’s takeover of his right-wing social media platform, while defending him by saying...
Bocchi the Rock! Opening Song Name, Artist, Lyrics, and Where to Download the Intro
Bocchi the Rock! is primarily an anime about music as it features school girls in a band. As such, it's bound to have some awesome music. Here's all about the Bocchi the Rock! opening song name, artist, lyrics, and where you can download the intro!. Table of Contents. Bocchi the...
Where to Watch and Stream Miss Marple: A Caribbean Mystery Free Online
Cast: Joan Hickson Donald Pleasence Adrian Lukis Sophie Ward T. P. McKenna. While on vacation at a resort hotel in the West Indies, Miss Marple correctly suspects that the apparently natural death of a retired British major is actually the work of a murderer planning yet another killing. Is Miss...
aespa Winter, NCT Jaehyun Spark Dating Rumors But Fans Find Proof To Debunk Buzz
Aespa Winter and NCT Jaehyun sparked dating rumors due to several clues shared by online users. But that does not seem to be the case for the SM Entertainment labelmates. In the past months, online users claimed that Winter's recent behavior proved that she is in a relationship. Neither the idols ever commented on it, but another rumor surfaced this month because of now-viral photos of them, which reportedly have a connection to each other.
Is Bocchi the Rock! A Yuri Anime?
Bocchi the Rock! has been an interesting addition to the Fall 2022 anime season, particularly for those who enjoy quieter, slice-of-life anime rather than huge action productions. But is Bocchi the Rock! a yuri anime?. This question is bound to arise in many works that feature a cast of two...
Here's Why Madisynn Was Absent in She-Hulk Finale
The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured several cameo appearances of characters who appeared in past episodes. However, one who was notably absent is the fourth episode breakout character Madisynn (played by Patty Guggenheim) which left some fans disappointed. So why was she MIA in the finale?. In...
She-Hulk Finale Almost Featured an Edward Norton Appearance
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a lot of easter eggs from the MCU and Marvel Comics as well as references to the real-life state of the franchise (as evidenced by the finale's huge breaking-the-fourth-wall moment). However, as it turns out, they almost featured what could have been its most jaw-dropping meta easter egg yet by bringing back an actor from the MCU's past.
One Piece Chapter 1064 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers
With Luffy and the others stuck in Egghead Island, the Blackbeard Pirates have cornered the Heart Pirates! Will Trafalgar Law be able to stop Blackbeard from procuring the Lode Poneglyph? Here is One Piece Chapter 1064’s release date, time, and spoilers!. Table of Contents. One Piece Chapter 1063 Recap.
BLACKPINK Jisoo Becomes the Only South Korean Idol-Actress on Instagram's Highest-Earning Celebrities
BLACKPINK Jisoo set new records on Instagram after recently dominating the 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week. Among the stars and celebrities who attended the 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week, Jisoo took the spotlight when she became the No. 1 influencer at the event by having a total earned media value (EMV) that also skyrocketed to $22.4 million.
The Rings of Power Showrunner Teases Sauron and The Stranger's Surprising Connection
The final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power started with one revelation and concluded in a completely different way. Although the Mystics initially reveal The Stranger to be Sauron, it turns out that he is actually somebody else. But are they similar in their own way? Co-showrunner Patrick McKay has just addressed the connection between Sauron and The Stranger.
Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo Trends as Fans Celebrate His 1000th Day in the Box
As many eagerly await more info on the anime’s second season, Jujutsu Kaisen manga fans made Satoru Gojo trend as they celebrate his 1000th day inside the box. On Twitter, the hashtag #GOJO1KPARTY trended recently as fans celebrated the milestone. While this might fly over anime-only fans’ heads, this...
