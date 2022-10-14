Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Co Sheriff Advises Patience and Caution During Harvest Time
It’s harvest time in Iowa and farmers are busy in the fields, and wide, slow-moving farm equipment are on our rock roads and highways. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante urges caution on area roadways. “Give them some space especially on bridges where they tend to take up the whole...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County (10/17/2022)-ADM Schools Superintendent Greg Dufoe
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District Superintendent Greg Dufoe recaps last week’s school board meeting.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greenfield City Wide Meeting Coming Up
The Greenfield Main Street wants the community to participate in city wide meetings. Main Street Director Stacie Eshelman says the Southern Iowa Council of Governments will be holding two separate meetings to take information and ideas from the attendees. Eshelman tells Raccoon Valley Radio these meetings are important for the SICOG region to know what economic development the community needs.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Free Trees to be Given Away in Nevada on Tuesday
There will be a free tree distribution event later this month. Trees Forever Coordinator in Jefferson Brad Riphagen says on Tuesday from 4-7pm they will be giving away five different kinds of shade trees for free in Nevada. “This is a free, actually a free tree distribution to anybody who...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 14-16, 2022
10:30am: A deputy investigated a criminal mischief complaint in the 300 block of Hill Street, Churdan. 10:50am: David Kersey 51 of Ames was booked into the jail for a probation violation. 4:03pm: The Sheriff, deputies, Grand Junction Rescue, and Greene County Ambulance responded to a medical call in the 300...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 14-16, 2022
12:27am: An officer was called to 305 North Wilson Street, for a reported smell of burnt marijuana in the apartment complex. The officer could not determine which apartment the smell was coming from. The investigation continues. 10:55am: Nate Ramaekers reported a Careless Driver on 220th Street, heading east into Jefferson....
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adair County Extension Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicators In-person For Fall
Adair County’s Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office will be hosting courses for certified commercial pesticide applicators in-person for the fall months. The training is required for anyone who applies restricted-use pesticides for the production of an agricultural commodity, on property owned or rented by themselves or their employer.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Grow Greene County Now Accepting Competitive Grant Applications
The next round of grant funding is coming up for one non-profit organization in Greene County, and they are accepting applications. Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation is now accepting competitive grant applications for projects $35,000 and more. In 2022, 13 competitive grants were awarded for a total of close to $1 million for projects to non-profits, governmental and charitable organizations.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Perry Chamber’s Fall Farmers Market Begins Today
A reminder of a popular event returns beginning today with the Perry Chamber. The Fall Farmers Market is from 10:30am-1pm today in the Perry Library Community Room. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti points out people coming to today’s farmers market shouldn’t expect the same items as their summer market.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Bouton Haunted Church in October
The public is invited to Bouton for a scary good time. Bouton’s Haunted Church, located at 111 State Street, is a fundraiser for the Bouton and Perry Fire Associations, where people can walk through this annual Halloween-themed building. It is open from 7-10pm each Saturday in October with a $5 admission charge.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report
10-10-22 4:36 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Guthrie Center. 8:13 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Bayard. 12:06 pm Guthrie Co Deputy performed a case follow up in Casey. 1:01 pm Stuart Ambulance & Police responded to a medical call in Stuart. 2:14...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Information For The Harvest Hall Ball Dinner To Go
An annual dinner looks to serve citizens of Guthrie Center and surrounding communities. Main Street Guthrie Center is hosting a “Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To Go,” that the money raised will go towards downtown Guthrie Center projects. The Harvest dinner will be served at the Guthrie Center Activity...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Town Hall With Candidate Gary Overla In Guthrie Center Tuesday
There will be a candidate doing a town hall event in Guthrie Center next week. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Guthrie Center Activities Center at 6pm.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Businesses Can Sign Up for Trick or Treat Around the Square in Jefferson
An annual Halloween event is happening later this month in Jefferson and there’s still time for businesses to get involved. Trick or Treat Around the Square is Thursday, October 27th from 4:30-6pm on the downtown square. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich says this event draws lots of attention to the downtown area where businesses hand out lots of candy to trick-or-treaters.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ACG MS Warriors Serving Pulled Pork Sandwiches Today For Multiple Sclerosis Support
The Adair Cass Guthrie Multiple Sclerosis Support Group is hosting a fundraiser to fight back against the devastating disease. ACG MS Warriors is having a pulled pork fundraiser today from 5 to 8pm to raise awareness while providing support for those impacted by this disease. They will start serving sandwiches around 5pm at the Adair Fire Hall.There will also be a bags tournament starting at 6pm with registration at 5:15pm and then a ton of raffle prizes from guns to a full cow. For information click the link here.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Casey Public Library Is Finding Costumes For Children
The Casey Public Library wants to make it easy on families finding a costume for their little ones. The library will be giving away Halloween costumes and accessories for free on Saturday from 10am until 1pm. This will be a first come first serve event. There will be light refreshments and snacks. The Casey Public Library encourages those looking for the perfect costume to stop by.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Karen Edna Brown, of Jefferson
A Memorial Service for Karen Edna Brown will be Saturday, Oct 22 at 11 AM at the Church of Christ in Jefferson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service a light luncheon will be provided.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Hats, Hats and More Hats Program Tomorrow in Perry
Yet another October program is taking place tomorrow with the Perry Public Library. Library Director Mary Murphy says vintage hats will be highlighted in a program with Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum. “This is another recall of my past when we went through my aunt’s house after she...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry City Council to Hold Public Hearings Tonight
The Perry City Council will meet in regular session Monday, October 17, in the Towncraft Building, 1122 Willis Avenue. The Mayor will make a presentation recognizing the Lights on After School Program in the Perry Schools. The council will hold a public hearing on a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the lowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for Upper Story Housing Conversions, and a public hearing on a CDBG from the IEDA for comprehensive Neighborhood Revitalization Planning. They will also consider approving resolutions for further upper story housing conversions, and consider a site plan for Bluejay Market, amending ordinances, among other matters. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.
Comments / 0