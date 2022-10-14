The Adair Cass Guthrie Multiple Sclerosis Support Group is hosting a fundraiser to fight back against the devastating disease. ACG MS Warriors is having a pulled pork fundraiser today from 5 to 8pm to raise awareness while providing support for those impacted by this disease. They will start serving sandwiches around 5pm at the Adair Fire Hall.There will also be a bags tournament starting at 6pm with registration at 5:15pm and then a ton of raffle prizes from guns to a full cow. For information click the link here.

ADAIR, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO