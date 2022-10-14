Read full article on original website
The NRMC Foundation’s 2022 Tappedtober is the Best One Yet!
Natchitoches’ downtown riverbank was packed with thousands of festival goers Saturday, Oct. 15 as they enjoyed a beautiful day at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fourth annual Tappedtober Event, the first craft beer and wine festival of its kind in Natchitoches and the finest in the state. Festivalgoers were able to sample an eclectic sample of beers and whiskeys from several area breweries and distilleries in the tasting tent. An array of food trucks offered delicious fare. A larger than life TV above the main stage enabled football fans to enjoy the festival while keeping up with the day’s games.
NSU Jazz Orchestra to perform Monday
The Northwestern State University Jazz Orchestra will present a concert on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream of the concert will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Associate Professor of Music Galindo Rodriguez will conduct the orchestra. Ted Scott is the graduate assistant conductor.
Demons start fast, never look back in SLC victory over HCU
HOUSTON – The Northwestern State football team talked about starting fast for much of the first half of the 2022 season. The Demons found Saturday night what had been missing, starting quickly and never looking back in a 37-10 Southland Conference win against Houston Christian at Husky Stadium. “What...
Parish Council agenda for Oct. 17, 2022
PARISH OF NATCHITOCHES IN THE PARISH BOARD ROOM 211 2ND FLOOR. Interim Public Works` Director Mr. Dustin Hightower. 8. Adopt the minutes of the regular meeting of the Natchitoches Parish Council held Monday, August 15, 2022, and Special Meeting August 22, 2022. 9. Appointments of Boards and Commissions. Consider adopting...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
Demons return to Southland play with visit to Houston Christian tonight at 6 pm.
HOUSTON – Mention Texas to Northwestern State junior safety Jacob Washington and watch a wide smile engulf his face. “I just can’t wait to get back to Texas,” Washington said ahead of Saturday’s Southland Conference matchup with Houston Christian. “All my family and friends are going to be there. It’s just different for me. I’m going to have all my energy. I’m not going to stop.”
Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
GSU Falls in Heartbreaker to FAMU
GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team fought hard to the end and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but came up short in a 20-16 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) loss to Florida A&M in the 2022 home opener on Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
Mansfield, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Logansport High School football team will have a game with Mansfield High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
CrimeStoppers pays out on five tips
CrimeStoppers is functioning and effective according to Dr. Carmella Parker who spoke at the City Council meeting Monday. Parker chairs the committee that organized the program. Natchitoches Police Dept. Cpl. John Greely is the liaison between NPD and CrimeStoppers. He said 86 tips have led to five warrants and arrests....
“Small Town, Big Heart” – and a Lot of Fun!
Several thousand festival goers enjoyed themselves at the Annual Marthaville Good Ole’ Days Festival, held this past weekend, October 14-15. This year’s Festival marks the 30th anniversary of what has become one of our parish’s most beloved traditions. This year’s event was especially noteworthy in that the Marthaville Park was named in honor of long-time festival chairman and community icon, Randall “Fuzzy” Hennigan who was honored at a ceremony after the parade.
Notice of Death – October 15, 2022
Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
Turnovers cost Lakeview in rivalry loss to Red River
CAMPTI – Not turning the ball over was a hallmark of Lakeview’s four-game winning streak, but the Gators were bitten by the turnover bug Friday in a 40-6 loss to rival Red River in The Swamp. The Gators (4-3, 0-2 District 3-2A) are on a different kind of...
Oak Grove gets back in the win column against Ferriday, General Trass defeats Bastrop and Jena dominates Bolton
Watch these highlights from week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!. Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding. Mayor Ellis offered a $1 million TIF on the condition SEDD doesn’t ask residents to tax themselves for improvements.
UPDATE: If the Rumor is True, Chicken Fans in Haughton are Gonna Be Really Happy
Since originally posting this story we've found that there will be a discussion regarding a proposed new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant location during Bossier's MPC meeting Monday, October 17, 2022. It's listed on the agenda as a proposal by Texstock Development. You don't see mention of 'Popeyes' until you get to page 230 of the 312-page document.
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
FAUNA needs loving foster, permanent homes for pups like Buckie
Submitted by FAUNA (Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals) It’s easy to turn away from things that are disturbing. Change won’t come if we bury our heads in the sand or turn away from the unpleasantness that surrounds us daily but we choose not to see. This is just one call, one story of many received daily – hourly, by the rescue groups in Natchitoches Parish. Rescuing knows no time or day. The phone rings and you hear the plea, “Can you help?” We never know what we will be faced with and what help will be needed. We go, without hesitation.
Man accused of using cell phone to take pictures up woman’s skirt at L’Auberge Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Natchitoches man is behind bars Monday (October 17), after using his cell phone to take sensitive pictures and video of a woman without her consent. According to official records, an officer with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the Natchitoches man as 56-year-old […]
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
