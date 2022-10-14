Submitted by FAUNA (Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals) It’s easy to turn away from things that are disturbing. Change won’t come if we bury our heads in the sand or turn away from the unpleasantness that surrounds us daily but we choose not to see. This is just one call, one story of many received daily – hourly, by the rescue groups in Natchitoches Parish. Rescuing knows no time or day. The phone rings and you hear the plea, “Can you help?” We never know what we will be faced with and what help will be needed. We go, without hesitation.

