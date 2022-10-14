Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Information For The Harvest Hall Ball Dinner To Go
An annual dinner looks to serve citizens of Guthrie Center and surrounding communities. Main Street Guthrie Center is hosting a “Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To Go,” that the money raised will go towards downtown Guthrie Center projects. The Harvest dinner will be served at the Guthrie Center Activity...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Casey Public Library Is Finding Costumes For Children
The Casey Public Library wants to make it easy on families finding a costume for their little ones. The library will be giving away Halloween costumes and accessories for free on Saturday from 10am until 1pm. This will be a first come first serve event. There will be light refreshments and snacks. The Casey Public Library encourages those looking for the perfect costume to stop by.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Bouton Haunted Church in October
The public is invited to Bouton for a scary good time. Bouton’s Haunted Church, located at 111 State Street, is a fundraiser for the Bouton and Perry Fire Associations, where people can walk through this annual Halloween-themed building. It is open from 7-10pm each Saturday in October with a $5 admission charge.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Stuart Fish Fry Raising Money For American Legion
The Stuart American Legion will be putting on a meal for the community coming up next week. The legion will have a fish fry on October 19th from 5 to 7pm at the Stuart Recreational Center and they will be serving fish, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and a dessert option. The cost of the meal will be $10 for an adult and ages 12 and under the cost will be $6. There will also be a Veteran’s Day raffle with prizes from an Alan Lazzard Greenbay Packers Jersey to Mossberg Bushmaster rifle.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
GCE Fresh Conservations Continues Another Program Tuesday
The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Office has another program to help older folks learn about nourishment. The Fresh Conversation’s program is for people who are 60 years or older that want to discuss nutrition and healthy topics. The program is a cooking series helping people learn how to make healthy meals that are best fit for them and are cost efficient.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Merle William Wernimont, 80, of Carroll
Mass of Christian Burial for Merle William Wernimont, age 80, of Carroll, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will be held...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Karen Edna Brown, of Jefferson
A Memorial Service for Karen Edna Brown will be Saturday, Oct 22 at 11 AM at the Church of Christ in Jefferson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service a light luncheon will be provided.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Chamber Coffee, Ribbon Cutting at Harland Ace Hardware
The October Chamber Coffee with the Perry Chamber of Commerce was held Friday with a ribbon cutting at Harland Ace Hardware. Owners Ron and Andy Harland told chamber members that the new location has allowed them to expand their selection of merchandise, and give the customers extra room in the aisles. The current location’s backroom area is equivalent to the last location’s floor span, which doubled the retail space, and has tripled the size of the entire store. Ron’s father, and Andy’s Grandfather, Max started the business in 1969. It was originally located on the first floor of Hotel Pattee before moving to South First Avenue in 1986, and in November of 2020, they moved into their current location off 141 next to Hy-Vee. Ron said that the store is either the first or second in the state of Iowa to upgrade to this particular store layout, which has since been adopted by other stores. The next Chamber Coffee is slated to be in November at the Perry Hy-Vee.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Grow Greene County Now Accepting Competitive Grant Applications
The next round of grant funding is coming up for one non-profit organization in Greene County, and they are accepting applications. Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation is now accepting competitive grant applications for projects $35,000 and more. In 2022, 13 competitive grants were awarded for a total of close to $1 million for projects to non-profits, governmental and charitable organizations.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Public Health to Host Drive-Through Flu Vaccine Clinic
Greene County Public Health has started rolling out flu vaccinations and they are hosting a special event later this week. The Drive-Through Flu Clinic is Wednesday from 4-6:30pm at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds. Those individuals that are six months and older and who want to get a flu shot can do so that day without having to get out of their vehicles. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf urges everyone to get a flu vaccine now, ahead of the peak flu season in January and February. She says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is anticipating an active flu season.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Co Sheriff Advises Patience and Caution During Harvest Time
It’s harvest time in Iowa and farmers are busy in the fields, and wide, slow-moving farm equipment are on our rock roads and highways. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante urges caution on area roadways. “Give them some space especially on bridges where they tend to take up the whole...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Schools Superintendent Goes Over Special Education and Limited English Funding
The Greene County School Board approved two requests for spending authority for two educational areas. Superintendent Brett Abbotts tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Board approved in September a School Budget Review Committee request to fund a $448,421 special education deficit. He says this is required from the state to serve students within their attendance area that are needing special education services. He points out three years ago, the deficit was nearing $750,000 but now that total is under a half a million.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Darrell Heuton, 82, of Carroll
Funeral services for Darrell Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 14-16, 2022
12:27am: An officer was called to 305 North Wilson Street, for a reported smell of burnt marijuana in the apartment complex. The officer could not determine which apartment the smell was coming from. The investigation continues. 10:55am: Nate Ramaekers reported a Careless Driver on 220th Street, heading east into Jefferson....
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 14-16, 2022
10:30am: A deputy investigated a criminal mischief complaint in the 300 block of Hill Street, Churdan. 10:50am: David Kersey 51 of Ames was booked into the jail for a probation violation. 4:03pm: The Sheriff, deputies, Grand Junction Rescue, and Greene County Ambulance responded to a medical call in the 300...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adair County Extension Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicators In-person For Fall
Adair County’s Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office will be hosting courses for certified commercial pesticide applicators in-person for the fall months. The training is required for anyone who applies restricted-use pesticides for the production of an agricultural commodity, on property owned or rented by themselves or their employer.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Looking for Missing Person
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report
10-10-22 4:36 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Guthrie Center. 8:13 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Bayard. 12:06 pm Guthrie Co Deputy performed a case follow up in Casey. 1:01 pm Stuart Ambulance & Police responded to a medical call in Stuart. 2:14...
Comments / 0