Read full article on original website
Related
Google Trends' FrightGeist lists the most popular Halloween costumes of 2022. Is yours on it?
From Spider-Man to "Stranger Things," Google Trend's FrightGeist lets everyone know if your costume is a popular pick this year.
Powerball results for Oct. 17, 2022: Did anyone win the $480 million jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot has crossed the $500 million threshold after last night's drawing produced no winners, with the jackpot now up to an estimated $508 million or a cash value of $256.3 million. Monday's winning numbers were 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60. The red Powerball was 25 and the Power Play was 3X. ...
Comments / 0