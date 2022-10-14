The Powerball jackpot has crossed the $500 million threshold after last night's drawing produced no winners, with the jackpot now up to an estimated $508 million or a cash value of $256.3 million. Monday's winning numbers were 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60. The red Powerball was 25 and the Power Play was 3X. ...

