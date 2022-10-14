Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Regional planning meeting on internet struggles set for Thursday
Residents of South Central Ozark Council of Governments (region 17) — which includes Texas County — can weigh in on state plans to get every Missourian online when officials from the Missouri Office of Broadband Development visit West Plains from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 (today) at the West Plains Civic Center at 110 St. Louis St.
kjfmradio.com
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
houstonherald.com
PAUL DEAN JEFFRIES
Paul Dean Jeffries, age 87, of Licking, Mo., was born on July 8, 1935, in Dykes, Mo., to Jess C. and Minnie J. (Biram) Jeffries. Paul departed this life at his home on Oct. 7, 2022. Paul was blessed with four sons, Thomas and Steven Jeffries from his marriage to...
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate thefts, domestic incident, missing package
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 33-year-old woman reported on Sept. 1 that she was thrown out of her 30-year-old former boyfriend’s 5th Street residence at Summerville and fell down some steps. An investigating deputy...
KTLO
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
KTLO
Minor earthquake in central Howell County
A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
houstonherald.com
Southeast Texas County conditions worsen, says Weather Service
Drought conditions in southeast Texas County have worsened, according to the National Weather Service in its latest report issued at week’s end. That portion of the county is now listed as “moderate drought” from the “abnormally dry.”. Outdoor burning is not advised.
houstonherald.com
HHS activities planned for Oct. 25
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Three activities involving Houston High School are planned for Tuesday, Oct. 25. They are:. •The Tiger cross country team will host a home meet at 4 p.m. at the Houston Municipal Golf Course. The public...
ozarksfn.com
Moving the Family to the Farm
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO. – When Jared and Tana Byerly knew one another as neighbors and schoolmates in their childhood, they didn’t know that their lives would come full circle, back home to Mountain Grove in Wright County, Mo., to farming and to each other. After five years of...
houstonherald.com
Area man charged after allegedly stealing pickup, running from deputy; manhunt follows
A Cabool man faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing a truck and later fleeing from a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was investigating the theft. The incident sparked a manhunt over a 24-hour period. Beau Burton, 32, of 14563 Gardner Road in Cabool, is charged with resisting...
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on multiple drug charges
A Willow Springs was arrested early Saturday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Chad A. Stevenson, 48, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was cited and released, the patrol said.
myozarksonline.com
31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County
31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County Circuit Court in 2017. Court documents alleged that Jones-Steffey on October 7th knowingly was present in the Little Hero’s Playground in Waynesville. The accused entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered Jones-Steffey to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 17th and a preliminary hearing on October 31st.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in accident north of Licking
Two persons received injuries — one of them serious — in an accident Saturday afternoon north of Licking on Highway CC two miles east of Highway C. Troopers said Yolanda L. Skaggs, 33, of Salem, was driving a westbound 2007 Mini Cooper that ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. She was flown by medical helicopter with serious injuries to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
The Big Spring Historic District nestled in Carter County, Missouri is also a national historic district
Big Spring Lodge at the Big Spring Historic District, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Missouri.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The conservation of Big Spring, one of the largest springs in America, and the surrounding 3,966 acre cultural landscape in Ozark National Scenic Riverways continues to support recreational use and public enjoyment. (Source.)
houstonherald.com
COLD WEATHER: National Weather Service says prepare for dropping temperatures
The National Weather Service said Sunday that a very cold air mass will start to move into the area this evening. The coldest air will arrive Monday night into Tuesday night. Some record lows are possible. At West Plains, the record low was set in 1976 for Oct. 18 at 24 degrees.
houstonherald.com
One injured in crash south of Licking
A man from Licking was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash just south of his hometown on Highway 137, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Bobby W. Williams, 29, was driving a southbound 2003 Ford Ranger than traveled off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the roadway.
KYTV
Dent County woman receives life sentence behind bars for the starvation death of her adopted child
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dent County woman who pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in the death of her adopted daughter in 2020 will spend the rest of her life in prison. Susan Abney pleaded guilty to one count of abuse or neglect resulting in the death of 10-year-old Josie Abney. Prosecutors originally charged her with second-degree murder in the case, but that charge was dropped as part of a plea deal in February.
houstonherald.com
LUCAS DUANE JONES
Lucas Duane Jones, 33 years young, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Oct. 10, 2022. Lucas was born on May 10, 1989, in Rolla, Mo., to Terry and Linda Jones. Lucas loved being big brother to Lance and Lewis. Looking after and bossing around his little brothers came naturally, but it was done with more love than anything.
Comments / 0