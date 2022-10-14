Read full article on original website
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
Look: Joe Burrow's Pregame Outfit In New Orleans Going Viral
Joe Burrow is back in the Big Easy. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback returns to the Superdome, where he led LSU to a national title, to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Burrow showed up to his old stomping grounds in style. Per the Bengals' Twitter page, Burrow entered the...
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach
The Arizona Cardinals scored just three points on offense on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, who entered the game with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. NFL media members and fans of the Arizona Cardinals noticed. They took to Twitter to sound off on Kliff Kingsbury's coaching performance in Arizona's 19-9 loss...
Report: Texans fire EVP Jack Easterby
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired after four seasons with the organization, ESPN reported Monday. Easterby was hired by the franchise in 2019 after serving a utility role with the New England Patriots, where he served various departments and at one point was the team's chaplain. Texans CEO Cal McNair said Easterby had significant influence in the organization and was critical in the team's...
Looking back at Von Miller’s poorly chosen words for Travis Kelce
While Miller’s track record against the Chiefs up to that point in his career had been stellar, it has taken a nosedive since. He’ll have a chance today to try to notch his first win against Kansas City since Week 2 of 2015. I get it, we all...
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7 for Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Minnesota, as he wasn't able to practice all week. Skylar Thompson is going to line up under center as the start. However, it appears as though Tagovailoa will be ready to assume his starting job the following week against Pittsburgh. Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocol and will back up Thompson versus the Vikings.
Here's Who Will Start At Quarterback For The Commanders With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the next several weeks due to a finger injury. It sounds like Taylor Heinicke will take Wentz's place behind center. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Heinicke, who started 15 games for ...
The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
Report: Panthers staffers mocked Matt Rhule's 'brand'
It was apparent, from the very first day on the job, that Matt Rhule had his own vision of what he wanted for the Carolina Panthers. But what he had imagined and what ultimately happened were two completely different things. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, in a new...
The Bills fooled Patrick Mahomes on final play with defensive scheme years in the making
Sometimes, a plan takes months to come to fruition. Rarely do you get instant results and long-term improvement, but the Buffalo Bills might have done just that through their defensive talent acquisition and retainment this season. It all came to light on the final play of their 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby
Chiefs, Bills fans line up for showdown like it’s a Black Friday sale
Chiefs and Bills fans are ready for Sunday’s highly anticipated Week 6 matchup, lining up the night before to get in. We’re ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Are you?. Chiefs and Bills fans in Kansas City sure are, as...
Who Is Going to Win Each Division? Plus, Jack Easterby Is Fired and Other Week 6 Takeaways.
Kevin is joined by Lindsay Jones to discuss the Texans firing Jack Easterby (0:06) before they share their Week 6 takeaways and who they think will win each division based on this six-week sample of the season (8:01). Host: Kevin Clark. Guest: Lindsay Jones. Producer: Richie Bozek. Additional Production Supervision:...
Backyard Breaks Drama, NFL and MLB Price Check, and Mailbag
Mike and Jesse begin this week by addressing the Backyard Breaks situation that has blown up on social media (4:00). Then, they review NFL card prices to see who is rising and falling (19:00), before picking one player on the remaining MLB teams who is “investable” (34:00). Finally, they preview upcoming releases (50:00) and close the show by answering your mailbag questions (64:00).
The Eagles Defeat the Cowboys AND the Phillies Are in the NLCS!
What a glorious weekend for Philly sports fans as the Eagles beat their hated rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Phillies are headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are going into the bye week as the only remaining undefeated team at 6-0. Sheil and Ben dissect what the Eagles have been doing on both sides of the ball to remain undefeated and what improvements they need to make in order to have a long postseason run (46:28). Plus, the Phightin’ Phillies are on a run that we haven’t seen in over a decade. Sheil has a series preview as the Phils are set to face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
NFL Twitter roasts Nathaniel Hackett and Brandon Staley for battle of worst head coach
The Broncos and Chargers both deserved to lose on Monday Night Football as Nathaniel Hackett and Brandon Staley tried to outdo the other with bad coaching. NFL fans have been cursed with some really bad football in primetime this season. Way too much of it has come courtesy of the Denver Broncos.
Brady’s Grisly Year, Mediocre QBpalooza, the Frisky Pats, and MLB Playoff Fixes With Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Eagles rolling to 6-0 after defeating the Cowboys, struggling to identify the second-best team in the NFC, the Jets’ win over the Packers, Buccaneers-Steelers, Cardinals-Seahawks, “Panic Teams,” Bills-Chiefs, Ravens-Giants, and Patriots-Browns (2:02). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 7 (39:35), before checking in on the MLB playoffs (1:06:16). They close the show with Parent Corner (1:16:58).
Former Hawkeye Luka Garza signs two-way deal with Minnesota Timberwolves
Former Hawkeye star Luka Garza is back in the NBA. On Friday night, multiple outlets reported that Garza has signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He'll share time between the Iowa Wolves and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Garza spent last season with the Detroit Pistons where he averaged 5.8...
