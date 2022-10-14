Read full article on original website
Casey Public Library Is Finding Costumes For Children
The Casey Public Library wants to make it easy on families finding a costume for their little ones. The library will be giving away Halloween costumes and accessories for free on Saturday from 10am until 1pm. This will be a first come first serve event. There will be light refreshments and snacks. The Casey Public Library encourages those looking for the perfect costume to stop by.
Information For The Harvest Hall Ball Dinner To Go
An annual dinner looks to serve citizens of Guthrie Center and surrounding communities. Main Street Guthrie Center is hosting a “Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To Go,” that the money raised will go towards downtown Guthrie Center projects. The Harvest dinner will be served at the Guthrie Center Activity...
Dallas Center Receives Grant for Pocket Park
Governor Reynolds announced more than $450,000 in Empower Rural Iowa Grants on Thursday. Among the recipients was the city of Dallas Center. The proposed project is to create a pocket park downtown. The project would include items such as a mural on a building, bench seating, potted planters, a privacy fence with a gate, and new surfacing. The city was awarded $20,000 for an estimated $43,500 project.
Businesses Can Sign Up for Trick or Treat Around the Square in Jefferson
An annual Halloween event is happening later this month in Jefferson and there’s still time for businesses to get involved. Trick or Treat Around the Square is Thursday, October 27th from 4:30-6pm on the downtown square. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich says this event draws lots of attention to the downtown area where businesses hand out lots of candy to trick-or-treaters.
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
Bouton Haunted Church in October
The public is invited to Bouton for a scary good time. Bouton’s Haunted Church, located at 111 State Street, is a fundraiser for the Bouton and Perry Fire Associations, where people can walk through this annual Halloween-themed building. It is open from 7-10pm each Saturday in October with a $5 admission charge.
Stuart Fish Fry Raising Money For American Legion
The Stuart American Legion will be putting on a meal for the community coming up next week. The legion will have a fish fry on October 19th from 5 to 7pm at the Stuart Recreational Center and they will be serving fish, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and a dessert option. The cost of the meal will be $10 for an adult and ages 12 and under the cost will be $6. There will also be a Veteran’s Day raffle with prizes from an Alan Lazzard Greenbay Packers Jersey to Mossberg Bushmaster rifle.
Churdan Library Hosting a Meal Fundraiser Next Weekend
The Churdan Library is hosting an annual event next weekend. A drive-thru Harvest Meal Fundraiser is happening Saturday, October 22nd from 11am-1pm. The meal includes maid-rite sandwiches, baked beans, chips and cookies for a suggested minimum donation of $6 while supplies last. Meals are drive-thru only and people can enter through the alley from the east and pick up the meals in the parking lot.
Let’s Talk Greene County (10/17/2022)-Boone and Greene County Probation Services Director Diane Hinderaker Pt 1
The Director of the Boone and Greene County Probation Services Diane Hinderaker joins us for part one of our two part series.
Perry Chamber Coffee, Ribbon Cutting at Harland Ace Hardware
The October Chamber Coffee with the Perry Chamber of Commerce was held Friday with a ribbon cutting at Harland Ace Hardware. Owners Ron and Andy Harland told chamber members that the new location has allowed them to expand their selection of merchandise, and give the customers extra room in the aisles. The current location’s backroom area is equivalent to the last location’s floor span, which doubled the retail space, and has tripled the size of the entire store. Ron’s father, and Andy’s Grandfather, Max started the business in 1969. It was originally located on the first floor of Hotel Pattee before moving to South First Avenue in 1986, and in November of 2020, they moved into their current location off 141 next to Hy-Vee. Ron said that the store is either the first or second in the state of Iowa to upgrade to this particular store layout, which has since been adopted by other stores. The next Chamber Coffee is slated to be in November at the Perry Hy-Vee.
Reminder: Perry Chamber’s Fall Farmers Market Begins Today
A reminder of a popular event returns beginning today with the Perry Chamber. The Fall Farmers Market is from 10:30am-1pm today in the Perry Library Community Room. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti points out people coming to today’s farmers market shouldn’t expect the same items as their summer market.
Perry City Council to Hold Public Hearings Tonight
The Perry City Council will meet in regular session Monday, October 17, in the Towncraft Building, 1122 Willis Avenue. The Mayor will make a presentation recognizing the Lights on After School Program in the Perry Schools. The council will hold a public hearing on a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the lowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for Upper Story Housing Conversions, and a public hearing on a CDBG from the IEDA for comprehensive Neighborhood Revitalization Planning. They will also consider approving resolutions for further upper story housing conversions, and consider a site plan for Bluejay Market, amending ordinances, among other matters. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.
ACG MS Warriors Serving Pulled Pork Sandwiches Today For Multiple Sclerosis Support
The Adair Cass Guthrie Multiple Sclerosis Support Group is hosting a fundraiser to fight back against the devastating disease. ACG MS Warriors is having a pulled pork fundraiser today from 5 to 8pm to raise awareness while providing support for those impacted by this disease. They will start serving sandwiches around 5pm at the Adair Fire Hall.There will also be a bags tournament starting at 6pm with registration at 5:15pm and then a ton of raffle prizes from guns to a full cow. For information click the link here.
Jefferson Fire Department Conducts Fire Safety Program at Greene Co Elementary
The Jefferson Fire Department continued an educational program with a visit to the Greene County Elementary School to wrap up National Fire Prevention Week. Fire Chief Jack Williams said firefighters visited the elementary classrooms on Friday and talked to the kids about “Stop, Drop and Roll” to put themselves out if they are on fire, what to do if there’s a fire inside your home and developing a safety plan to make sure all family members can get out of the home from a fire. Williams explained the importance of this program with the younger kids.
Karen Edna Brown, of Jefferson
A Memorial Service for Karen Edna Brown will be Saturday, Oct 22 at 11 AM at the Church of Christ in Jefferson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service a light luncheon will be provided.
Dallas Co Sheriff Advises Patience and Caution During Harvest Time
It’s harvest time in Iowa and farmers are busy in the fields, and wide, slow-moving farm equipment are on our rock roads and highways. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante urges caution on area roadways. “Give them some space especially on bridges where they tend to take up the whole...
A Garage and a Jeep Were Lost in an Early Sunday Morning Fire in Perry
A garage was a total loss from an early Sunday morning fire in Perry. Perry Fire Chief Chris Hinds tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded to the call at 532 3rd Street at 3:45am. He says when they arrived on scene, the garage was completely burned down and a Jeep Cherokee that was inside was still on fire. Hinds notes a nearby utility pole was also on fire and brought down some power lines, and the fire had crossed an alleyway and caught a mobile home on fire and a garage to the south was catching on fire.
Jefferson Police Report October 14-16, 2022
12:27am: An officer was called to 305 North Wilson Street, for a reported smell of burnt marijuana in the apartment complex. The officer could not determine which apartment the smell was coming from. The investigation continues. 10:55am: Nate Ramaekers reported a Careless Driver on 220th Street, heading east into Jefferson....
Greene County Supervisors to Consider Renewing County’s Health Insurance Plan
The Greene County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval the second reading to re-codify the code of ordinances into a new code of ordinances and could waive the third reading for final adoption. They will also consider for approval the sheriff’s quarterly report of fees and renewing the county’s health insurance plan, following a review.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 13-16, 2022
Anthony Davis, age 18, 322 South Walnut Ave, Ames, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Theft. Charles Hodges, age 22, 10000 SE 11th St, Grimes, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Isaac Zulu, age 22, 1367 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy,...
