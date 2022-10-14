Several thousand festival goers enjoyed themselves at the Annual Marthaville Good Ole’ Days Festival, held this past weekend, October 14-15. This year’s Festival marks the 30th anniversary of what has become one of our parish’s most beloved traditions. This year’s event was especially noteworthy in that the Marthaville Park was named in honor of long-time festival chairman and community icon, Randall “Fuzzy” Hennigan who was honored at a ceremony after the parade.

MARTHAVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO