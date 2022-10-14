Read full article on original website
Lady Demons fall to Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – A slow start and a highly efficient opponent proved too much for Northwestern State to overcome on Saturday in a 3-1 (25-9, 25-23, 22-25, 25-12) at Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lions opened the match with seven service aces paired with an uber efficient offense to cruise to...
LSMSA displays Jonathan Clayton’s art, invites community to reception
Natchitoches artist Jonathan Clayton’s work will be available to view in the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) Art Gallery through Oct. 26. In addition, a reception with the NSU photography instructor will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The reception and art gallery are free to visit.
NSU Jazz Orchestra to perform Monday
The Northwestern State University Jazz Orchestra will present a concert on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream of the concert will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Associate Professor of Music Galindo Rodriguez will conduct the orchestra. Ted Scott is the graduate assistant conductor.
Notice of Death – October 15, 2022
Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
“Small Town, Big Heart” – and a Lot of Fun!
Several thousand festival goers enjoyed themselves at the Annual Marthaville Good Ole’ Days Festival, held this past weekend, October 14-15. This year’s Festival marks the 30th anniversary of what has become one of our parish’s most beloved traditions. This year’s event was especially noteworthy in that the Marthaville Park was named in honor of long-time festival chairman and community icon, Randall “Fuzzy” Hennigan who was honored at a ceremony after the parade.
Demons start fast, never look back in SLC victory over HCU
HOUSTON – The Northwestern State football team talked about starting fast for much of the first half of the 2022 season. The Demons found Saturday night what had been missing, starting quickly and never looking back in a 37-10 Southland Conference win against Houston Christian at Husky Stadium. “What...
Turnovers cost Lakeview in rivalry loss to Red River
CAMPTI – Not turning the ball over was a hallmark of Lakeview’s four-game winning streak, but the Gators were bitten by the turnover bug Friday in a 40-6 loss to rival Red River in The Swamp. The Gators (4-3, 0-2 District 3-2A) are on a different kind of...
Pre-State cross country meet takes place – TODAY
High schools from across the state will come together and compete in the Pre-State Cross Country Meet hosted by Northwestern State this Saturday. The girls race will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the boys race will follow at 10:15 a.m. Five schools with 90 entries in total are registered to...
