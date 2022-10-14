Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Oct. 14

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is Oct. 14, the 287th day of the year — 78 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1947, U.S. Air Force Capt. Chuck Yeager became the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound in an experimental plane over a lake in southern California.

Here & Now

• As construction of the new Rogers High School begins in Newport, current students say they're being left out of the loop in regards to some of the decisions being made. Two of them went before the School Committee to voice their concerns. Reporter Savana Dunning has the story.

• While the German celebration of Oktoberfest officially ended 11 days ago, the beer lives on. Reporter Zane Wolfang had the tough job of visiting local breweries to learn about the flavors being offered. Check out his rundown here.

• In his weekly Spare Change column, Jim Gillis writes that Newport leaders would be foolish to spurn the revenue that would be realized through recreational pot shops in the city. Read his column here.

• In topics ranging from gratitude for a good deed to election endorsements to coyotes, find a week's worth of letters to the editor here.

• As a reminder, The Daily News will accept election-related letters until noon on Thursday, Nov. 3. If there is an influx of submissions, not all of them will make it into the print paper, but all will be published online.

•Joe Murphy yells a lot. He's tall. He's physical. And right now he's leading the defense of the Portsmouth High School boys soccer team, which has won four straight games and is creeping up in the Division I standings. Sports reporter Steve Rogers has the story.

• Congratulations to Middletown High School volleyball player Olivia Kestler, who amassed more than 17,700 votes in being named The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-9.

• Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will visit Portsmouth High School this morning to meet with Aquidneck Island students who have made holiday cards for Rhode Island troops stationed overseas. The assembly begins at 8:50 a.m.

• Ready to break out that dusty guitar? The Common Fence Community Hall will host an open mic night this evening at 7 p.m. Learn more here.

• Newport Shipyard will hold its annual Pumpkin Regatta today from 4 to 7 p.m. The event benefits the MLK Center, and there's still time to sign up and participate. Learn more here.

• From the inbox: Newport County has its share of craft breweries, but what is the most beer-loving city in the United States? According to a recent study, that would be Seattle, followed by Denver and Portland, Oregon. Boston came in at No. 31. Check out the complete list and methodology here.

Born today

Usher (singer), 44

Stephen A. Smith (media personality), 55

Steve Coogan (actor), 57

Lori Petty (actress), 59

Ralph Lauren (fashion designer), 83

Weather report

Low tides: 4:14 a.m., 5:08 p.m.

High tides: 11:37 a.m.

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m. Sunset: 6:07 p.m.

Water temperature: 61.7 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Portsmouth

School Committee — Personnel Subcommittee, 1 p.m.

Local obituaries

None new today

Today is …

National I Love You Day

Be Bald and Be Free Day

National Dessert Day

Blast from the Past

