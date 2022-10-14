ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Licking County football statistical leaders through Week 8

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
Rushing

Caleb Schneider, J 220 1,025 11

Deuce Caldwell, LH 158 944 13

Mason Hackett, NC 87 877 17

Nathan Sheets, J 133 876 11

DaaVion Long, WM 130 790 2

Matt Chaykowski, G 160 732 6

Connor Corbett, H 108 725 13

Patrick Carney, WM 86 610 11

Brayden Bayles, H 82 535 5

Lane Hess, Nr 130 479 6

Hayden Rodgers, LV 105 468 6

Colton Carr, LV 93 445 2

Justin Giffin, U 79 362 4

Jake Lopinto, LH 48 351 3

Tyler Collura, U 66 319 3

Passing

Tyler Ernsberger, G 124 216 1,693 16 5

Adam Crawford, Lk 129 209 1,358 8 8

Hayden Rodgers, LV 79 135 1,234 17 3

Brayden Bayles, H 95 194 1,143 6 4

Patrick Carney, WM 76 139 908 9 7

Miller Hutchison, NC 57 88 894 10 2

Zach Heckman, U 56 101 850 8 7

Lane Hess, Nr 75 154 756 6 8

Deuce Caldwell, LH 65 113 738 5 2

Steele Meister, New 58 128 590 4 7

Receiving

Ayden Stalnaker, LV 27 721 7

Isaiah Mitchell, Lk 49 634 5

Dante Varrasso, G 43 603 7

Gavin Chinn, U 25 563 7

Grant Moore, NC 21 408 7

Conner Toomey, H 28 400 2

Mikey Chaykowski, G 27 376 5

Brody Lee, WM 17 311 3

Josh Hicks, Lk 32 307 2

Jace Henry, WM 17 235 2

Daylen McIntyre, H 16 233 2

Nate Lee, Lk 18 232 1

James Kalas, Nr 17 200 1

Alex Phelps, LV 9 193 4

Miles Eckenrode, G 12 188 2

Matt Chaykowski, G 15 180 1

Trey Robinson, New 13 169 1

