Licking County football statistical leaders through Week 8
Rushing
Caleb Schneider, J 220 1,025 11
Deuce Caldwell, LH 158 944 13
Mason Hackett, NC 87 877 17
Nathan Sheets, J 133 876 11
DaaVion Long, WM 130 790 2
Matt Chaykowski, G 160 732 6
Connor Corbett, H 108 725 13
Patrick Carney, WM 86 610 11
Brayden Bayles, H 82 535 5
Lane Hess, Nr 130 479 6
Hayden Rodgers, LV 105 468 6
Colton Carr, LV 93 445 2
Justin Giffin, U 79 362 4
Jake Lopinto, LH 48 351 3
Tyler Collura, U 66 319 3
Passing
Tyler Ernsberger, G 124 216 1,693 16 5
Adam Crawford, Lk 129 209 1,358 8 8
Hayden Rodgers, LV 79 135 1,234 17 3
Brayden Bayles, H 95 194 1,143 6 4
Patrick Carney, WM 76 139 908 9 7
Miller Hutchison, NC 57 88 894 10 2
Zach Heckman, U 56 101 850 8 7
Lane Hess, Nr 75 154 756 6 8
Deuce Caldwell, LH 65 113 738 5 2
Steele Meister, New 58 128 590 4 7
Receiving
Ayden Stalnaker, LV 27 721 7
Isaiah Mitchell, Lk 49 634 5
Dante Varrasso, G 43 603 7
Gavin Chinn, U 25 563 7
Grant Moore, NC 21 408 7
Conner Toomey, H 28 400 2
Mikey Chaykowski, G 27 376 5
Brody Lee, WM 17 311 3
Josh Hicks, Lk 32 307 2
Jace Henry, WM 17 235 2
Daylen McIntyre, H 16 233 2
Nate Lee, Lk 18 232 1
James Kalas, Nr 17 200 1
Alex Phelps, LV 9 193 4
Miles Eckenrode, G 12 188 2
Matt Chaykowski, G 15 180 1
Trey Robinson, New 13 169 1
Comments / 0