Governor: Despite a rising death toll from the floods, progress continues in eastern Kentucky

Officials say eastern Kentucky is making progress on the long road to recovery from July's floods. More people are getting into stabilized housing, and some are even transferring out of the temporary housing offered by the commonwealth.During his Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear said there are still some problems with getting people into the travel trailers being offered."We still have 323 households pending, which is more than we like. Remember, we have enough trailers, we don't have enough sites. Then we have to hook them up. The Breathitt and the Letcher County, we had to build out, almost, from scratch. They weren't preexisting sites we could otherwise fill."The governor also announced that the official death toll from the floods has risen to 43. The governor said one of the two missing Breathitt County women was found dead and identified last week, and two more deaths have been recorded." With two additional deaths caused by health conditions directly arising from the flooding. These losses are out of Letcher and Breathitt Counties. So let us pray for those families and all of eastern Kentucky."Governor Beshear is still urging Kentuckians to go to the FEMA disaster centers and apply for individual assistance.