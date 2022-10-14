ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

CBS Philly

Police searching for man wanted for burglarizing several New Jersey businesses

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Deptford Township Police Department says they need your help finding a man who they claim has burglarized several New Jersey businesses. Police say video obtained exclusively by CBS Philadelphia was taken by a surveillance camera at a jewelry store.Police say it's one of about a half-dozen break-ins connected to one man.Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, Deptford police say a man broke into Helzberg Diamonds, located across from the mall.Police say the man used an object to smash through the building's glass, but once inside, the video shows the man struggling to break through...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Pair arrested for Glasgow robbery; two other hold-ups under investigation

Investigations into one of two robberies late this week have resulted in arrests, according to Delaware State Police. Two Newark men were arrested Thursday about four hours after a robbery was reported at the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet off Route 896 in Glasgow. One of the suspects had a knife, and the other held a handgun. A store employee was threatened and was forced to go to a back room.
NEWARK, DE
NBC New York

What Is ‘Swatting'?: Phone Call Hoax Hits NJ Schools Friday

A series of possible swatting incidents locked down high schools in at least a half-dozen New Jersey counties Friday within a half-hour span, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case say, indicating a possible targeted attack. Police in Toms River tweeted that they got a call about a possible...
Daily Voice

Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
CARTERET, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found in woods behind Mount Bethel Diner

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- A man, age 58, was found dead in the woods behind the Mt. Bethel Diner on October 1, 2022. PSP Belfast were called to the scene and discovered drug and drug paraphernalia by the victim's body. The man's name has not been released and...
MOUNT BETHEL, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Serious Ewing Crash Leaves Three injured, Including Infant Child

EWING, N.J. (PBN) Ewing Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that injured three, including an infant child who was not restrained in a car seat, On North Olden Ave in front of the Boston Market Friday night. Ewing Ems arrived on the scene and had three people heavily entrapped in a vehicle; Ewing Fire Department extracted the trapped passengers from the vehicle and was transported to Capital Health Trauma Center. The crash investigation is underway.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
