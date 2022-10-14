Read full article on original website
WILD PURSUIT: Thieves Crash BMW Before Leading Chase Through Multiple NJ Towns
Three men and a teenager led police on a wild pursuit after crashing a stolen BMW, and then hopping in a Lexus SUV, causing one state trooper to crash his vehicle on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend, authorities said. Trouble began around 2:10 p.m. when troopers responded to...
Woman Killed By Driver in Lakewood, NJ, Church Parking Lot
LAKEWOOD — A church community is mourning the death of a member killed Saturday morning when a man making a K-turn in the parking lot mistakenly went forward instead of in reverse. Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, 46, was sitting on a curb when she was struck by a Dodge Caravan...
News 12
Police: Missing Franklinville Man Was Last Seen in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating Bernard Kanuck III of Franklinville. The Franklin Township Police Department says Kanuck was reported missing by a family member this past Tuesday, October 11th. He was last seen on August 5th in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard from...
Police searching for man wanted for burglarizing several New Jersey businesses
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Deptford Township Police Department says they need your help finding a man who they claim has burglarized several New Jersey businesses. Police say video obtained exclusively by CBS Philadelphia was taken by a surveillance camera at a jewelry store.Police say it's one of about a half-dozen break-ins connected to one man.Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, Deptford police say a man broke into Helzberg Diamonds, located across from the mall.Police say the man used an object to smash through the building's glass, but once inside, the video shows the man struggling to break through...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Evesham, New Jersey
Police say a white Chevy pick-up truck hit a pedestrian in front of the Willow Ridge Shopping Center.
WDEL 1150AM
Pair arrested for Glasgow robbery; two other hold-ups under investigation
Investigations into one of two robberies late this week have resulted in arrests, according to Delaware State Police. Two Newark men were arrested Thursday about four hours after a robbery was reported at the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet off Route 896 in Glasgow. One of the suspects had a knife, and the other held a handgun. A store employee was threatened and was forced to go to a back room.
NBC New York
What Is ‘Swatting'?: Phone Call Hoax Hits NJ Schools Friday
A series of possible swatting incidents locked down high schools in at least a half-dozen New Jersey counties Friday within a half-hour span, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case say, indicating a possible targeted attack. Police in Toms River tweeted that they got a call about a possible...
Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
South Jersey Woman Indicted After Lending Unlicensed Teen A Vehicle Before Fatal Crash: Report
A 51-year-old woman from Salem County has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a high school passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Tisha M. Gargon, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the fatal crash, the outlet said. She gave an...
NJ’s ‘Yacht Rock Killer’ Charged in 4th Murder
A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges in a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
N.J. woman indicted after she lent 16-year-old a car he crashed, killing a friend
A woman has been indicted on child endangerment charges after she allegedly lent a car to an unlicensed 16-year-old who crashed the vehicle in Salem County, killing his teen passenger. Tisha M. Gargon, 51, of Pittsgrove Township, was indicted this week on second- and third-degree counts of endangering the welfare...
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found in woods behind Mount Bethel Diner
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- A man, age 58, was found dead in the woods behind the Mt. Bethel Diner on October 1, 2022. PSP Belfast were called to the scene and discovered drug and drug paraphernalia by the victim's body. The man's name has not been released and...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Serious Ewing Crash Leaves Three injured, Including Infant Child
EWING, N.J. (PBN) Ewing Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that injured three, including an infant child who was not restrained in a car seat, On North Olden Ave in front of the Boston Market Friday night. Ewing Ems arrived on the scene and had three people heavily entrapped in a vehicle; Ewing Fire Department extracted the trapped passengers from the vehicle and was transported to Capital Health Trauma Center. The crash investigation is underway.
Woman killed in St. Louis County collision
A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection.
