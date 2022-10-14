Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Supervisors to discuss countywide parks plan proposal, consider retaining special counsel over PG&E wildfire mitigation
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors this week will get a presentation on the work to create a countywide parks master plan and consider whether to hire legal counsel in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s wildfire mitigation activities in Lake County. The board will meet...
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to discuss outdoor dining design guidelines, budget updates
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council plans this week to discuss outdoor dining design guidelines and amendments to the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the council chambers at Lakeport City Hall, 225 Park St. The agenda can...
Lake County News
Learn about the importance to birds of the 'food webs' off Mendocino coastal waters
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Redbud Audubon Society is pleased to host Tim Bray on Thursday, Oct. 20, for its monthly Zoom presentation, starting at 7 p.m. Bray is president of the Mendocino Coast Audubon Society and a retired hydrogeologist with extensive knowledge of his topic. This presentation begins...
Lake County News
Lewis to speak at Unitarian Universalist Community service Oct. 16
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Unitarian Universalist Community of Lake County welcomes back the Rev. Clovice Lewis to the UUCC and UUCLC pulpit on Sunday, Oct. 16, with a sermon entitled "Finding Joy." This service will be presented over Zoom. Gathering for service and music begin at 10:50 a.m., with...
Lake County News
Lake County Genealogical Society hosts Oct. 29 cemetery tour
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Genealogical Society will present a tour of the historic section of the Middletown Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29. The tour begins at 10 a.m. at the cemetery located at 16357 Butts Canyon Road. Starting off the tour will be a grave dowsing...
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
kymkemp.com
Three People Reportedly Overdosing on Mushrooms at Burlington Campground
In an apparent second case of multiple people being poisoned by mushrooms in the Emerald Triangle this week, about 6:30 p.m., emergency dispatch sent fire and ambulance to Burlington Campground where three people were reported to be ill from ingesting mushrooms. Yesterday, our brother site in Mendocino County, MendoFever, reported...
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: About algae
The lake is always green and there is so much algae, it’s everywhere. We are visiting another lake this weekend, will there be algae there too? How do we find out?. Thank you for asking this question, it’s timely and very important! There is also a lot of confusion around “algae” and what is commonly mistaken for algae. What you are probably concerned about is actually cyanobacteria. However, what you are noticing about your lake happens every summer, and not just in Clear Lake, but in other places around the state, around the Country, and around the world.
Santa Rosa unveils new ordinance to thwart unwanted street sideshows — but is it legal?
The city of Santa Rosa is unveiling a new sideshow ordinance in an effort to curtail the reckless driving activity undertaken by youth in many Bay Area cities. The ordinance was first introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and allows law enforcement to arrest or cite participants, vehicle passengers, organizers and spectators that take part in the unauthorized street “shows.”
mendofever.com
Brandishing Weapon, Subject In The Middle Of The Road – Ukiah Police Logs 10.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
sonomasun.com
Mattson’s latest; homeless shelter update; Charlie Brown vs. gravity, and more
The way he continues to acquire Sonoma Valley land and buildings, Ken Mattson is going to need a bigger Monopoly board. The latest acquisition is Duggan’s Mission Chapel on West Napa Street, reportedly for some $6.5 million. The venerable funeral home was founded by the Duggan family in 1889. But many of Mattson’s 80+ acquisitions are either shut down (General’s Daughter), stand empty (Church Mouse, the old Cocoa Planet) or never get started, such as the undelivered promises of the Lanning parcel and Boyes Food Center. Perhaps the purchase of a funeral home is apt, since the Mattson portfolio is seemingly where building projects go to die.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Oct. 13
Occurred on Pearl Av. EXP PER P201/ FOR 459 AND 10851/REFER CASE 22-2941. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Pearl Av. EXP PER P201/ FOR 459 AND 10851/REFER CASE 22-2941. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 02:06 PATROL CHECK 2210130004. Officer initiated activity at Austin Park, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation...
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department Says It Seized 200,000 Plants and 30 Tons of Processed Marijuana
Letter from Sheriff Matt Kendall Posted on the Facebook page of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been working extremely hard this year. With all your help the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team has seized over 200,000 marijuana plants, almost 30 tons [of] processed marijuana and 43 firearms. We have been forced to focus our efforts on the most egregious violators due to the extreme shortage in personnel which most law enforcement agencies are facing. This was just a drop in the bucket. We are looking much better than we were last year in many areas, however we have a long way to go until we have this problem cleaned up. I continue to receive calls from residents concerned about violence and environmental degradation. Please understand we are trying very hard to get to all of the problem locations.
mendofever.com
Two Months After Disappearing, the Search for Lake County’s Goldie Lee Morse Has Gone Cold
Just over two months ago, 38-year-old Middletown woman Goldie Lee Morse picked blackberries with a roommate in the Lake County town of Cobb. For an unexplained reason, Morse left her friend behind, walking towards an unknown destination without a wallet, cell phone, and or shoes. Other than a series of...
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
KGO
Sheriff deputies shoot armed North Bay man near Sonoma Plaza Saturday, authorities say
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A North Bay man is in critical but stable condition in a Sacramento hospital after being shot multiple times by deputies in the City of Sonoma on Saturday night. Police say the armed suspect brandished his weapon in the middle of Sonoma's bustling tourist district. "As...
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
foxla.com
California dog falls ill after accidentally ingesting meth on walk
An Alaskan Husky became sick after recently ingesting meth during a walk in San Jose, as California grapples with drug-fueled homeless encampments throughout the state. 10-year-old Loki was out with his owner in South San Jose when he sniffed around bushes and brush that contained traces of meth. Loki's owner David Espinal believes the pooch accidentally ate the lethal substance somewhere in the bushes.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Teen Arrested for 4th Time on Firearm Charges
Cops take an illegal firearm from a teen in Santa Rosa who had been arrested three previous times on gun charges. Early Saturday morning, officers stopped a vehicle for tinted windows on Dutton Avenue near Highway 12. They contacted the 17-year-old driver, who lied about his name and age, and smelled cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A search turned up one pound of packaged marijuana and over $1000 on the driver. Officers also found a loaded Glock 19x with a Glock Switch, enabling fully automatic fire, as well as a 50-round 9mm Glock magazine. This was the juvenile driver’s fourth firearm related arrest.
Californians are happiest at this age: Study
Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
Comments / 0