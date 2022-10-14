ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake, CA

Lake County News

Lewis to speak at Unitarian Universalist Community service Oct. 16

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Unitarian Universalist Community of Lake County welcomes back the Rev. Clovice Lewis to the UUCC and UUCLC pulpit on Sunday, Oct. 16, with a sermon entitled "Finding Joy." This service will be presented over Zoom. Gathering for service and music begin at 10:50 a.m., with...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lake County Genealogical Society hosts Oct. 29 cemetery tour

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Genealogical Society will present a tour of the historic section of the Middletown Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29. The tour begins at 10 a.m. at the cemetery located at 16357 Butts Canyon Road. Starting off the tour will be a grave dowsing...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three People Reportedly Overdosing on Mushrooms at Burlington Campground

In an apparent second case of multiple people being poisoned by mushrooms in the Emerald Triangle this week, about 6:30 p.m., emergency dispatch sent fire and ambulance to Burlington Campground where three people were reported to be ill from ingesting mushrooms. Yesterday, our brother site in Mendocino County, MendoFever, reported...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lady of the Lake: About algae

The lake is always green and there is so much algae, it’s everywhere. We are visiting another lake this weekend, will there be algae there too? How do we find out?. Thank you for asking this question, it’s timely and very important! There is also a lot of confusion around “algae” and what is commonly mistaken for algae. What you are probably concerned about is actually cyanobacteria. However, what you are noticing about your lake happens every summer, and not just in Clear Lake, but in other places around the state, around the Country, and around the world.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Santa Rosa unveils new ordinance to thwart unwanted street sideshows — but is it legal?

The city of Santa Rosa is unveiling a new sideshow ordinance in an effort to curtail the reckless driving activity undertaken by youth in many Bay Area cities. The ordinance was first introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and allows law enforcement to arrest or cite participants, vehicle passengers, organizers and spectators that take part in the unauthorized street “shows.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomasun.com

Mattson’s latest; homeless shelter update; Charlie Brown vs. gravity, and more

The way he continues to acquire Sonoma Valley land and buildings, Ken Mattson is going to need a bigger Monopoly board. The latest acquisition is Duggan’s Mission Chapel on West Napa Street, reportedly for some $6.5 million. The venerable funeral home was founded by the Duggan family in 1889. But many of Mattson’s 80+ acquisitions are either shut down (General’s Daughter), stand empty (Church Mouse, the old Cocoa Planet) or never get started, such as the undelivered promises of the Lanning parcel and Boyes Food Center. Perhaps the purchase of a funeral home is apt, since the Mattson portfolio is seemingly where building projects go to die.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Oct. 13

Occurred on Pearl Av. EXP PER P201/ FOR 459 AND 10851/REFER CASE 22-2941. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Pearl Av. EXP PER P201/ FOR 459 AND 10851/REFER CASE 22-2941. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 02:06 PATROL CHECK 2210130004. Officer initiated activity at Austin Park, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation...
CLEARLAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department Says It Seized 200,000 Plants and 30 Tons of Processed Marijuana

Letter from Sheriff Matt Kendall Posted on the Facebook page of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been working extremely hard this year. With all your help the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team has seized over 200,000 marijuana plants, almost 30 tons [of] processed marijuana and 43 firearms. We have been forced to focus our efforts on the most egregious violators due to the extreme shortage in personnel which most law enforcement agencies are facing. This was just a drop in the bucket. We are looking much better than we were last year in many areas, however we have a long way to go until we have this problem cleaned up. I continue to receive calls from residents concerned about violence and environmental degradation. Please understand we are trying very hard to get to all of the problem locations.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California dog falls ill after accidentally ingesting meth on walk

An Alaskan Husky became sick after recently ingesting meth during a walk in San Jose, as California grapples with drug-fueled homeless encampments throughout the state. 10-year-old Loki was out with his owner in South San Jose when he sniffed around bushes and brush that contained traces of meth. Loki's owner David Espinal believes the pooch accidentally ate the lethal substance somewhere in the bushes.
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Teen Arrested for 4th Time on Firearm Charges

Cops take an illegal firearm from a teen in Santa Rosa who had been arrested three previous times on gun charges. Early Saturday morning, officers stopped a vehicle for tinted windows on Dutton Avenue near Highway 12. They contacted the 17-year-old driver, who lied about his name and age, and smelled cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A search turned up one pound of packaged marijuana and over $1000 on the driver. Officers also found a loaded Glock 19x with a Glock Switch, enabling fully automatic fire, as well as a 50-round 9mm Glock magazine. This was the juvenile driver’s fourth firearm related arrest.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTLA

Californians are happiest at this age: Study

Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

